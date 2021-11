Head coach Kyle Shanahan went on KNBR in San Francisco on Friday and was asked why he still won't play 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance. Here's what Shanahan said. Q: I'm old enough to remember when Steve DeBerg in 1980 would sometimes come off the field for Joe Montana to give him occasional series. It was the way Bill Walsh eased Joe Montana in. Is that something that could be done here? Have you given any thought to giving Lance occasional series so he can get some experience?

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO