Lost amid the chaos of Texas’ 57-56 loss to Kansas Saturday night was the fact that the Longhorns lost star running back Bijan Robinson. He exited the game late in the third quarter with an apparent arm injury after taking an awkward tackle for loss. After the game, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that Robinson suffered an elbow injury, though he does not know the extent.

KANSAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO