Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio was happy to grab his chance in victory over Rayo Vallecano. Asensio aims to build on his performance on Saturday. He said, “We put in a very decent performance. We conceded the goal towards the end which made life a bit more difficult but we closed the game out. We could have done it sooner but we created a lot of chances and we were sharp on the counter-attack. It was hugely important to win in front of our fans today. We're pleased with how we played, the win, and to be at the top again, which is where we belong. Now we've got a little break to rest and come back strong in two weeks' time".

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO