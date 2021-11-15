ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles’ beauty line Pleasing is now available to shop

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Styles fans will be very pleased with his new business venture. The “Golden” singer, 27, finally confirmed that he has a beauty brand, called Pleasing, that’s available now to order. The brand’s website went live with products on Monday morning, including a set of four nail polishes and...

pagesix.com

San Francisco Chronicle

Harry Styles connects beautifully with adoring fans after long wait at San Jose’s SAP Center

If you want to understand the allure of Harry Styles, watch him strut down a catwalk in front of a sold-out crowd at San Jose’s SAP Center, impeccably dressed in bright-pink trousers and an astutely unbuttoned matching blouse. The former One Direction singer and current pop heartthrob could probably not have sung a note on Thursday, Nov. 11, and still sent his fans away happy.
SAN JOSE, CA
Vogue

So This Is What We Can Expect From Harry Styles’s New Beauty Brand

When the news broke that Harry Styles was launching a beauty line, Vogue dreamt up a wishlist of products that the singer, actor and now beauty entrepreneur might create. From skincare to nail polish, it seems like we might just have got some of our predictions correct, if information and images from the brand – that swept over social media at the weekend – are anything to go by.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Harry Styles's Highly-Anticipated Beauty Brand Is Officially Here

One of the most highly-anticipated beauty launches of the year is here: Harry Styles has revealed his brand called Pleasing, a collection of nail polishes and skincare products. The first drop from the line is called Perfect Pearl, which includes: nail polish in three shades (black, pink, and pearlized white),...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

You Can Now Buy Harry Styles’s Nail Polish

Today, Harry Styles announced the launch of Pleasing, his new brand—and though Pleasing's first product launch comprises facial serums and nail polishes, it is not, explicitly, a beauty brand. Just check out its mission statement, which is almost ethereal on mission: “We are a life brand that moves to wherever there’s something Pleasing to be found. Founded by Harry Styles in 2021, our mission is to bring joyful experiences and products that excite the senses and blur the boundaries.”
MAKEUP
One Green Planet

Harry Styles Releases Vegan and Cruelty-Free Beauty Products

Singer and actor Harry Styles has dropped his first brand for eager fans! The brand is called Pleasing and uses some of the best skincare ingredients out there. Pleasing features a selection of nail polishes, which are all vegan, biodegradable, and cruelty-free. The packaging is also made from some recycled materials with a compostable carton. The polish comes in Perfect Pearl, Pearly Top, Inky Pearl, and Granny’s Pink Pearls.
BEAUTY & FASHION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Olivia Wilde supports beau Harry Styles' new beauty brand

Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): Singer-actor Harry Styles recently announced his foray into the beauty industry with the launch of his brand Pleasing, and his ladylove and actor Olivia Wilde showed support for her beau by sharing his brand reveal post. Taking to her Instagram Story, she cleverly captioned the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

The Internet Already Has Hot Takes on Harry Styles' Pleasing

In case you somehow missed the news: the former One Direction frontman officially unveiled his very own cosmetics imprint, rumors of which began circulating earlier this year after fans uncovered a trademark for "Pleased As Holdings Limited," filed by Styles and his assistant, Emma Spring. The line launched for pre-order...
MAKEUP
Billboard

Harry Styles on Launching His Own Beauty Brand & Being 'Afraid' of One Direction Ending

"I didn’t necessarily know who I was if I wasn’t in the band," Styles tells 'Dazed' magazine for new cover story. Harry Styles is taking the next natural step in his career: He's dabbling in the beauty industry, much like his peers Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and more. In an interview with Dazed magazine published on Monday (Nov. 15), the "Watermelon Sugar" singer opened up about his forthcoming beauty line, Pleasing, and also discussed his time in One Direction and how he's grown since then.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

How Fashion Got Its Mojo Back in 2021

Fashion’s quarantine comeback got several false starts in 2021 due to third and fourth waves of covid and new variants, but a crop of “aesthetics” born online, the return of red carpets and pop culture, in general, are charging its battery. Gender lines continue to blur in fashion, personal style is increasingly experienced and expressed online and eco-conscious shopping is also on the rise, according to Lyst’s “The Year in Fashion 2021” report. Over the course of the year, over 150 million consumers browsed the fashion shopping platform, offering Lyst a deep dive into the movements and key moments that influenced...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Lorde uses her hair as a scarf on the red carpet

‘Tis the season for scarves. But rather than sport a knit version of the cold weather style staple, Lorde fashioned a scarf out of something more unexpected: her own hair. While walking the red carpet at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala in NYC on Wednesday night, the 25-year-old singer wore her hair wrapped around her neck like a scarf.
CELEBRITIES

