Mercer County, PA

‘Bullhorn Lady’ Rachel Powell Considering Plea Deal For Role In Capitol Riot

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON DC (KDKA) — A Mercer County woman, accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington DC, just appeared in federal court for a status hearing. Rachel...

WFMJ.com

Sharon man plans guilty plea to Capitol riot involvement

A Mercer County man, one of 700 people charged in connection with the January 6 incursion at the U.S. Capitol, intends to plead guilty to charges handed up in an indictment issued against him, according to federal court documents. The attorney for Matthew Perna of Sharon has filed a notice...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
AFP

Bannon pleads not guilty to Capitol riot probe charges

Former president Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon entered a "not guilty" plea Wednesday after his arrest on charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify on the January 6 attack on the Capitol. One day ahead of the first hearing scheduled in his case, Bannon entered the plea in a federal district court in Washington, without explaining the grounds for his plea. In October Bannon rejected a subpoena to testify to the House special committee investigating the attack by hundreds of Trump supporters on the US legislature. The House then referred the contempt charges to the Justice Department, where a grand jury reviewed the case and voted to indict him on two counts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Citizens Voice

Capitol riot suspect scheduled for plea agreement hearing

A Swoyersville woman accused of cheering on rioters and sending videos of destruction and chaos from inside U.S. Capitol during the January breach is scheduled to appear before a federal judge for a plea agreement hearing next month, according to court records. Annie Howell previously pleaded not guilty to charges...
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
Washington, DC
Government
Mercer County, PA
Government
County
Mercer County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, DC
NBC News

Ex-CEO of Chicago-area tech firm sentenced for role in Capitol riot

A Chicago-area man who lost his job as CEO of a tech firm because he participated in the Jan. 6 post-election unrest at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday. Bradley Rukstales of Inverness, Illinois, was sentenced to 30 days in prison and ordered by U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols to pay $500 in restitution to the Department of the Treasury.
CHICAGO, IL
Longview News-Journal

Longview man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots asks judge for release

A Longview man charged in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol is requesting pretrial release, arguing that he is not a threat and did not commit any illegal acts of violence during the riot, court documents show. Ryan Taylor Nichols, 30, is being held on several charges related...
LONGVIEW, TX
#Bullhorn#Riot#Kdka#The Justice Department
Axios Tampa Bay

Capitol lectern thief to take plea deal

Almost a year after he waved at a photographer while carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Parrish's Adam Johnson is scheduled to take a plea deal. The Manatee County man was one of the first Capitol insurrectionists identified after his photo made the rounds on social media.Context: Johnson was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, theft of government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.Yes, but: Those were reduced in late October to one count of entering or remaining in any restricted building, and a plea agreement hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22, per the Bradenton Herald.The terms of the agreement have not been made public, but the charge carries a possible fine or up to 10 years in prison.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
atlanticcitynews.net

Former MMA fighter sentenced for role in US Capitol riot

New Jersey gym owner Scott Fairlamb, an ex-MMA fighter nicknamed ?Wildman?, has been sentenced to over three years in prison for his role in the US Capitol riot. The 41-month sentence handed down on Wednesday by US District Court Judge Royce Lamberth marks the harshest punishment yet for a participant in the Capitol breach. Fairlamb, 44, was the first January 6 rioter to be sentenced for a violent crime, having pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and obstructing an official proceeding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Trump supporter shoves BLM protester amid clashes outside Kenosha court

A Donald Trump supporter was filmed shoving a Black man amid heated protests outside the Wisconsin court where a jury is deciding the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse.Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday as the jury was sent out to deliberate on five felony charges against Mr Rittenhouse.As the day wore on, supporters of the defendant and Black Lives Matter (BLM) broke out into opposing chants while one man from the former group used a bull horn to heckle the latter.The man, who was wearing a hat with a cartoon of Mr Trump as the “Punisher”,...
PROTESTS
TheDailyBeast

Subpoenaed Jan. 6 Leader Loses It After Bannon Indictment: ‘Accept That You Will Die’

Following the news of Steve Bannon’s indictment on Friday, far-right activist and subpoenaed Jan. 6 organizer Ali Alexander—who has openly called for a civil war in recent months—spun himself into a tizzy, penning a lengthy diatribe on his Telegram channel. As the weekend progressed, so did the cryptic messages from the activist who once made a case for why Trump supporters should create their “mega city” in South America. Late on Sunday afternoon, Alexander suggested that one must live life “accept[ing] that you will die and must aim to die honorably.” “I could use prayer as I battle the modern Sanhedrin (aka Deep State),” he added. As for whether he will comply with the congressional subpoena stemming from the Capitol riot, Alexander appears to be on the fence and didn’t return a request for comment from The Daily Beast on Sunday evening.
U.S. POLITICS

