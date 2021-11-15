The Rap-Up: Road sweet road

The Toronto Raptors meet up with a team tonight that’s similarly grinding through the first part of their season, as they visit Portland and the 6-8 Blazers. There’s been a lot of buzz around this Blazers team, mostly at the whim of their star in Damian Lillard. Vocal about needing help improving his supporting cast, Lillard seems in that grey area between wanting to finish his career where it started and demanding a path to the exit door. The start to their season hasn’t made much of a case for the former — there’s some pop in guys like Norm Powell (we know that!) and Anfernee Simons, but in a Western Conference where the door is open, it looks unlikely that Portland is walking through to be a contender.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO