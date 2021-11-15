ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rap-Up: Road sweet road

By JayRosales
raptorshq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Raptors are road warriors. For all the hype that went into the team’s return to Scotiabank Arena, it’s their games back in the good ol’ United States where they’re finding more success. The Raptors are 2-6 at home and 5-1 on the road. Raptors opponents shoot considerably...

www.raptorshq.com

NBA
raptorshq.com

Dial 905: Raptors 905 clamp Knicks in fourth, steal game 119-116

The Raptors 905 and the Westchester Knicks were back at it again last night, less than 24 hours since coach Patrick Mutombo and the 905ers gave the Knicks the business on Thursday. The Raptors 905 got big-time reinforcements, with the Raptors sending Dalano Banton and Justin Champagnie to Mississauga. Given the outcome during their initial outing, an easy win seemed likely, right? Unfortunately, basketball doesn’t work that way, and a stacked Raptors 905 team had to eke out a win against a Knicks team that showed up for the challenge.
NBA
raptorshq.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons

The Toronto Raptors play host to the Detroit Pistons in a Saturday night matchup in Toronto this evening. It marks the return of Dwane Casey, who has coached some of his best games as a Piston against the Raptors, and Nurse will as always have his work cut out for him against his predecessor.
NBA
raptorshq.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors at Portland Trail Blazers

The Toronto Raptors meet up with a team tonight that’s similarly grinding through the first part of their season, as they visit Portland and the 6-8 Blazers. There’s been a lot of buzz around this Blazers team, mostly at the whim of their star in Damian Lillard. Vocal about needing help improving his supporting cast, Lillard seems in that grey area between wanting to finish his career where it started and demanding a path to the exit door. The start to their season hasn’t made much of a case for the former — there’s some pop in guys like Norm Powell (we know that!) and Anfernee Simons, but in a Western Conference where the door is open, it looks unlikely that Portland is walking through to be a contender.
NBA
raptorshq.com

Power Ranking Poll Week 5: Back again, on the decline

I took last week off from tracking the Power Rankings — when the Toronto Raptors were winning games and turning heads. Now I’m back and the Raptors are losing games again!. So I get to record another dip in the rankings. And with the team facing a tough stretch of road games, it doesn’t look like I’ll be recording a rise again anytime soon.
NBA
raptorshq.com

Five Daily Thoughts: Where’s the D?

Well that was a disappointing outcome if you stayed up late to watch the game, wasn’t it? The Toronto Raptors once again couldn’t close the deal and came up short, this time against the Portland Trailblazers. 1. 122.5. That’s how many points per game the Raptors have given up in...
NBA
raptorshq.com

Are Toronto Raptors over reliant on VanVleet?

Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet hit back-to-back 3-pointers over the final 1:10 to lift the Raptors past the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers, 115-109 on Thursday night. However, again it was the latter who almost single-handedly carried his team. A night after he played over an hour in a loss in...
NBA
raptorshq.com

Raptors hope to shake off the dust in Utah: Preview, start time and more

After playing every Toronto Raptors starter at least 39 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night — including Pascal Siakam, in just his fourth game since returning from injury — coach Nick Nurse is hoping to get some reliable performance from his bench crew, who have been unable to do anything except earn the ire of their mild-mannered coach.
NBA
raptorshq.com

Raptors lose the plot in second half, fall to Jazz 119-103

The Raptors were always gonna be in tough to beat the Jazz without OG Anunoby, so it’s not terribly shocking that the wheels fell off of a pretty promising effort as the third quarter waned on Thursday night in Salt Lake City on the way to a 119-103 to one of the West’s top teams. Anunoby would have been the most critical defensive chess piece in the matchup had he not been ruled out, possibly for “a while,” in the hours leading up to the Raptors’ contest in Utah. Growing pains or not, he’s been pretty damn important on the other end, too.
NBA

