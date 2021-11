It’s easy to forget that Minnesota is only 3-4. True, that’s far from impressive, but it’s also far from disastrous. Heck, the Vikings may even pull off an unlikely road win against Baltimore, bringing the team back to a respectable .500 record. Of course, mediocrity is far from anyone’s ideal, so change will need to occur. In all likelihood, that change would need to happen mostly at the coaching level. Indeed, the Vikings would have relatively little to do when it comes to rebuilding their roster. This isn’t a team with a massive talent deficiency, which is largely why the season has been so frustrating.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO