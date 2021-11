I expected Toronto to push Calgary, but I never expected them to dominate them with little to no resistance. Now I’ll give Calgary some credit – they were very good positionally in their own end. Really never allowed the Leafs to create anything from the middle of the ice – especially in the first. However, they spent way too much time in their own zone and failed consistently to transition the puck with even the slightest bit of success. That weird flip into the neutral zone where the puck didn’t ever get deep enough for the players to change was by far the worst thing tonight – outside the execution of their lone power play.

