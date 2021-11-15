Indiana reports 1,276 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 1,276 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 16,535 confirmed deaths, 17 more than Friday's report, and 1,055,571 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 570 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,376 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 39 since Sunday. Additionally, IDOH said 29.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 15.5% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 75.2% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.96 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.44 million individuals with a 23.7% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Nov. 8 is 17.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 8.8%.

A total of 7,311,813 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,378,614 first doses and 3,389,449 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated. Another 543,750 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov .

