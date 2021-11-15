ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Simone Biles to Realtors: 'You're more than your work'

By Andrea V. Brambila
Inman.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoster child turned Olympic gold medalist turned mental health advocate, gymnast Simone Biles offered Realtors some advice for being successful and overcoming adversity: put your health first, enjoy what you do and surround yourself with people you trust. Biles spoke at the National Association of Realtors’ annual conference on...

www.inman.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

