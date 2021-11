Parents Can Schedule Pfizer Vaccine For Children Now. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, for children ages 5 to 11 years old is now available in Tarrant County. Parents and legal guardians should first talk to their pediatrician or local pharmacy to obtain their vaccination. Tarrant County Public Health will also be offering the children’s vaccine for those who cannot obtain it elsewhere.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO