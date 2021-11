White bat iconography surrounds the shadowy RQ-180 program and it's no mistake the Air Force just dropped that name and showed a similar design. It seems like the drumbeat of news regarding the existence of the U.S. Air Force's secret 'RQ-180' high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) flying-wing stealth drone is really picking up in tempo. After three sightings of such a craft, two over America's premier flight test airspace in California and Nevada and another seemingly over the Phillippines, it seems like an official disclosure of the aircraft could potentially happen soon. Further evidence of this possibility comes directly from the Air Force's Profession of Arms Center of Excellence (PACE).

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO