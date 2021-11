On a school morning, I’m more likely to forget my wallet at home than my earbuds. I rarely stroll around campus without my music playing. I find power in romanticizing the small things in life and the perfect playlist to listen to on the walk to class is essential for me. If I wake up feeling good about the day, I might have an upbeat mix of songs playing while I prepare to conquer the day. One of my favorite playlists to listen to on my walk to class is Spotify’s “omw” mix. This playlist has the perfect combination of my favorite songs as well as new finds for me to add to my library, which is likely why it was recommended to me by Spotify’s algorithm.

