Social Status’ flagship food, drink, retail location taking over former Savoy site in Strip District

PITTSBURGH — James Whitner is expanding his operations in Pittsburgh, taking ownership of the former Savoy Restaurant in the Strip District with plans to turn it into a venue that combines retail, food and drink while providing a welcoming and social atmosphere for all.

When it opens in the second half of 2022, the new Social Status at 2623 Penn Ave. will become the flagship location for the growing retail enterprise, which also has locations in Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta; Houston; and Tampa Bay, Florida in addition to its locations in East Liberty and downtown Pittsburgh — the brand’s first retail location. The company traditionally has sold items such as footwear, shirts and other apparel.

But the new flagship location will offer something the others don’t have: A combination of food and drink in a relaxed retail environment. And that’s not limited to snacks and soft drinks, but full course meals and a full-service bar in lounge-like and traditional dining seating configurations.