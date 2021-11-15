ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Social Status’ flagship food, drink, retail location taking over former Savoy site in Strip District

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9Von_0cxGtiOR00
WPXI Pittsburgh Skyline from Mt. Washington Image by mgehring from Pixabay (Image by mgehring from Pixabay /Image by mgehring from Pixabay)

PITTSBURGH — James Whitner is expanding his operations in Pittsburgh, taking ownership of the former Savoy Restaurant in the Strip District with plans to turn it into a venue that combines retail, food and drink while providing a welcoming and social atmosphere for all.

When it opens in the second half of 2022, the new Social Status at 2623 Penn Ave. will become the flagship location for the growing retail enterprise, which also has locations in Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta; Houston; and Tampa Bay, Florida in addition to its locations in East Liberty and downtown Pittsburgh — the brand’s first retail location. The company traditionally has sold items such as footwear, shirts and other apparel.

But the new flagship location will offer something the others don’t have: A combination of food and drink in a relaxed retail environment. And that’s not limited to snacks and soft drinks, but full course meals and a full-service bar in lounge-like and traditional dining seating configurations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local Steals and Deals: Almost Famous, Wrinkles Schminkles Holiday Set, and Amazing Cosmetics

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop-shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out Lisa Robertson below sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time–only while supplies last! To access these great savings: 1. Use the links provided below. 2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last. You’ll look amazing and so will everyone on your list with Almost Famous, Wrinkles Schminkles Holiday Set, and Amazing Cosmetics. Let’s face it, the holidays are busy! And there is so much that can affect your beauty regimen during this time. But the stress of shopping, preparing, and encountering a grinch or two should not get in your way of looking beautiful. Taking the time for self-care will help you feel more relaxed and confident. We’ve got you covered with some great beauty brands that will bring out the best in you. After all, you deserve a perfect look. ‘Tis the season to sparkle!
MAKEUP
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s big weekend leads to COVID safety concerns

PITTSBURGH — As temperatures continue to fall across our region, COVID-19 cases are doing the opposite. Allegheny County cases hit nearly 700 positives in 24 hours twice this week. Heading into the weekend there are massive events planned downtown with Light Up Night and celebrations for Steeler football. Coming up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Greensboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Florida State
City
East Liberty, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
City
Houston, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
WPXI Pittsburgh

DoorDash's technological know-how offers help to food banks

Susan Goodell needed help. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodell, CEO of the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, would look out the window at the long line of clients picking up the food available that day, while she and others answered calls from others who couldn’t travel to a distribution point.
CHARITIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
78K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy