Five more matches have been announced for IMPACT Turning Point. First, Rich Swann has issued a challenge to Brian Myers. The Most Professional Wrestler has been feuding with his former student Sam Beale as of late, but during tonight's episode of BTI, took things to the next level when he attacked Sam with a steel chair, specifically targeting the young star's head. Swann and Willie Mack, who have taken Beale under their wings since being cut from The Learning Tree accompanied Beale to the hospital. Rich addressed Brian and said that this is not how they act in IMPACT and he's gonna settle this in the ring at Turning Point on Saturday, November 20.

