ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Taxpayers May Have To Pay For Apple’s Digital ID Program

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmuMD_0cxGsqxY00

Ailan Evans

U.S. states may have to provide funding for Apple’s plan to store government-issued identification credentials in its devices.

The company first announced partnerships with several states in September to develop a digital driver’s license and state identification card that could be stored on a person’s iPhone. However, the technical maintenance of the program, the customer support and marketing, may be paid for by taxpayer dollars and reviewed by Apple, according to documents seen by CNBC.

According to contracts signed between Apple and Georgia, Arizona, Kentucky and Oklahoma, Apple will retain a high degree of control over the digital ID program despite relying on state funding for technical support, CNBC reported. The company will have “sole discretion” over which devices support the digital IDs and how marketing dollars are spent.

“It’s like a vendor relationship, which makes no sense to me because it’s the states that have the monopoly on what they’re giving to Apple, they could presumably negotiate a much more equal contract,” Jason Mikula, a financial technology consultant who reviewed some of the documents, told CNBC. “I don’t know of any other example where government-owned systems and identity credentials were made available for commercial purposes in this manner.”

The digital IDs will reportedly be stored on Apple’s Wallet app exclusively on Apple devices, while states may need to provide funding and personnel to the tech giant, according to its own timeline. States would also need to offer the digital ID feature to citizens for no additional cost and market the program to “stakeholders” like law enforcement agencies, according to CNBC.

“Apple’s interest is clear – sell more iPhones. The state’s interest is to serve its citizens, but I’m not sure why they think a partnership with one specific technology company that owns a closed ecosystem is the best way to do it,” Phillip Phan, professor at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, told CNBC. “For the state to spend taxpayer’s money on a product that serves only half its citizens is questionable.”

Apple did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for additional comment.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Crypto Investors Are Trying To Buy The US Constitution

A group of cryptocurrency investors are planning on buying a copy of the U.S. Constitution at a Sotheby’s auction Thursday. The group, known as ConstitutionDAO, is a ‘decentralized autonomous organization’ (DAO) in which members buy into the group with cryptocurrency and receive voting tokens which are used to direct the group’s funds for certain goals.
MARKETS
The Free Press - TFP

State AGs Launch Investigation Into Instagram’s Effects On Kids

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general launched a probe into Instagram on Thursday to examine whether the company violated state-level consumer protection laws. The states are investigating whether Meta (formerly known as Facebook), which owns Instagram, promoted the image-sharing platform “to children and young adults” despite being aware of its negative effects, according to statements from the attorneys general. The probe cites internal Facebook communications and research leaked by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen and published by The Wall Street Journal showing Meta was aware that use of Instagram could contribute to body image and mental health issues among teens.
INTERNET
pymnts

Apple Unveils Redesigned Apple ID Website

Tech behemoth Apple debuted its redesigned Apple ID website on Thursday (Nov. 4), topped with a colorful Apple logo and the tagline “One account for everything Apple,” meaning users can sign in to and manage all Apple services from one place. The Apple ID landing page was retooled from its...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
techaeris.com

Some Google remote workers may have their pay cut

Remote workers have increased in number since the start of COVID-19. Many companies have had to pivot into turning their workforce into remote workers out of necessity. While many companies are now going back to in-person work, many other companies still use remote workers. Estimated reading time: 3 minutes. Tech...
BUSINESS
mspoweruser.com

Apple AirPods Pro 2 release date may have leaked

Last month, we reported that Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro might release soon, though the exact launch window was unknown. And now thanks to tipster FrontTron, we have some clarity over the official launch of Apple’s new wireless earbuds. The tipster claims that Apple is preparing the AirPods Pro 2 for a release in the third quarter of 2022.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Apple is reportedly relying on states to pay for digital ID rollouts

Apple will soon let users in participating states digitally store their driver’s licenses or state IDs on their iPhone’s wallet, but according to a report by CNBC, the initiative will be partially funded by the states — and their taxpayers. CNBC got ahold of contracts signed by Georgia, Arizona, Oklahoma,...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ids#Digital Id Program#Cnbc
Apple Insider

Apple tightly controlling Apple Wallet digital ID feature, documents show

Newly obtained documents have shed some light on the agreements between Apple and state governments for storing digital IDs in Apple Wallet -- and the tight control Apple has over the feature's rollout. The digital ID compatibility with Apple Wallet will initially launch in a handful of U.S. states, including...
TECHNOLOGY
Macdaily News

Apple sticks taxpayers with portion of costs for U.S. states’ digital IDs in Wallet app

Apple requires states to maintain the systems needed to issue and service digital IDs at taxpayer expense, according to contracts signed by four states. The agreement, obtained through public record requests from CNBC and other sources, shows that Apple maintains a high degree of control over the government agencies responsible for issuing identification cards, with “sole discretion” for key aspects of the program.
CELL PHONES
NBC Philadelphia

Apple Is Sticking Taxpayers With Part of the Bill for Rollout of Tech Giant's Digital ID Card

Apple requires states to maintain the systems needed to issue and service credentials at taxpayer expense, according to contracts signed by four states. The agreement, obtained through public record requests from CNBC and other sources, mostly portrays Apple as having a high degree of control over the government agencies responsible for issuing identification cards.
CELL PHONES
Neowin

State ID support in Apple Wallet will cost taxpayers money according to records

In September, Neowin reported that users would be able to add their driver’s license and state IDs to their Apple Wallet. It turns out that taxpayers will have to foot the bill for state ID support, according to confidential documents seen by CNBC. The documents show that Apple has a lot more control over the arrangements than the various states which raises questions.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
BBC

Apple digital ID scheme comes with conditions and costs

Apple's much promoted digital driver's licence feature comes at a cost to the taxpayer, according to reports. Announced in September, it will allow residents in eight US states to store state IDs and driver's licences inside the Apple Wallet app on their iPhone. Apple has "sole control" of several aspects...
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Apple looks for partial payment from the US states for digital ID cards

American tech giant Apple has asked US states to chip in for people to use their iPhones as digital identification cards. According to a CNBC report, all US states participating in the programme will have to allocate the necessary personnel and resources to support the launch on a timeline determined by Apple.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Apple's Digital ID Launch Depends on States Picking up Tab

Apple is requiring participating states to help it launch a program in which individuals can store their driver’s license or state identification in their Apple Wallet, CNBC reported. The report is based on copies of contracts signed by four states and obtained by CNBC. Based on these, Apple will have...
CELL PHONES
Street.Com

Apple Reportedly Has 'Sole Discretion' In Its Digital ID Card Rollout

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report will reportedly have “sole discretion” in its digital ID card rollout. CNBC reported that the iPhone-maker will have a “high degree of control over the government agencies responsible for issuing identification cards.”. "The end result is that states bear the burden of...
CELL PHONES
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
84K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy