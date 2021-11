CHICAGO (CBS) — From a teen growing up in the city to a top job with the Chicago Public Schools and a stop in the NFL along the way, Mickey Pruitt returns to the football field to share his story with CBS 2’s Jim Williams. Pruitt’s playing days are decades in the past, but the lessons he learned on the football field nearly 40 years ago shape his work today as Director of Sports for the Chicago Public Schools. “You can understand how to be a good winner. You can understand how to be a good loser. But eventually everybody’s a winner,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO