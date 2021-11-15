ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol rioter mistakenly shows attack plans in Zillow listing photos

By Marian McPherson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Green Beret and one-time Florida congressional candidate Jeremy Brown had already been on the FBI’s radar as a potential leader of the Oath Keepers, one of the main groups to allegedly coordinate and lead the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In their investigation of Brown’s post-riot...

Zillow listing showed Jan. 6 rioter’s list of illegal explosives, FBI says

Here’s a tip for would-be home sellers: Hide your illegal activities. A former Green Beret who allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot found himself in more trouble with the law after federal investigators spotted evidence of illegal explosives in a Zillow listing for his Tampa-area home. FBI...
