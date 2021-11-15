33-Year-Old Davenport Man Killed In Polk County Crash Monday

POLK COUNTY, FL. – A 33-year-old Davenport man was killed early Monday in a crash that happened around 4:30 am, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on US-27 and had stopped for a red traffic signal at the intersection of Sanders Road.

The Davenport man was traveling southbound on US-27, failed to stop and collided with the rear of the

truck.

Troopers say the man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

