Polk County, FL

33-Year-Old Davenport Man Killed In Polk County Crash Monday

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
POLK COUNTY, FL. – A 33-year-old Davenport man was killed early Monday in a crash that happened around 4:30 am, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on US-27 and had stopped for a red traffic signal at the intersection of Sanders Road.

The Davenport man was traveling southbound on US-27, failed to stop and collided with the rear of the

truck.

Troopers say the man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Comments / 7

Eric64
3d ago

Stop tailgating Trucks, I see Cars all the time tailgating it’s sad but there are consequences if you do. Two or Three car lengths ppl or go around them plain and simple.

Reply
3
Garry Euler
4d ago

Sad!!! People please get off ur phones and freaking drive the car… Police Please do some road law enforcement!!!!

Reply(1)
5
 

The Free Press - TFP

“They Shot A Lot” Polk County Sheriff Deputies Shoot Two Trying To Run Them Over

POLK COUNTY, FL. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media on Friday after deputies opened fire on two fleeing suspects in the Mulberry area overnight. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies were assisting two other agencies while doing a routine patrol in Bowling Green when police caught the two men burglarizing a business with a semi-automatic weapon.
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Sheriff Seeking 29-Year-Old Jesse Barker “Not Because We Miss Him”

POLK COUNTY, FL. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking 29-year-old Jesse Barker in a theft that occurred at a Cemex location in Lake Wales back in September. According to PCSO, Jesse Barker is accused of moving a jon boat and removing its motor from a Cemex location. Copper wire had been taken from the property as well, according to deputies.
The Free Press - TFP

Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty On All Charges

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism, and racial injustice. Rittenhouse, 18, from Antioch, Illinois, was charged with reckless homicide in the slaying of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Free Press - TFP

Suspect Arrested That Beat A 10-Year-Old Child, Strangled Woman

TAMPA, FL. – On November 14, 2021, officers responded to the 8500 block of Alaska St. in reference to a child being shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old child with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The defendant, later identified as 31-year-old Darris Washington, was also lying on the front lawn with a stab wound to his back, a laceration to his neck, and a bullet graze on his right bicep.
TAMPA, FL
