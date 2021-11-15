ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Renovated 9-Unit Apartment Building in North Park Sells for $3.78 Million

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xG4vs_0cxGs2Lp00
4576 Idaho St. in North Park. Photo credit: Screen shot, The Trujillo Group/HMPD Empire via Vimeo.

A nine-unit residential property in North Park has been sold for $3.78 million, brokerage officials announced.

Carson Trujillo, a first vice president in the downtown San Diego office of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), represented the seller, Vaerus Idaho LLC. He also represented the buyer, H & H Holdings and Investments LLC, along with colleague Connor Stolle.

According to Trujillo, the property, at 4576 Idaho St., sold for full asking price.

The renovated building is comprised of three two-bedroom/1-bathroom units and six one-bedroom/one-bathroom units. Exterior renovations include a contemporary front facade with redwood siding, electrical upgrades, plumbing improvements, new concrete and more.

The interiors were remodeled with wood laminate flooring and redesigned kitchens and bathrooms.

Marcus & Millichap is a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.

