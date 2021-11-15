Do your part

Last Sunday after I finished the last of the fall yard work, I took some time to reflect on the gardening year. It was getting dark, and sunset was coming quickly. The wind was still blowing hard and whining through our three ancient pine trees. The clouds were sailing quickly to the east and weren’t hanging around long for the setting sun to color them up much, but there was enough color to be a fitting end to the day and the garden season. Now its time to wait for the snow to arrive.

GARDENING ・ 1 DAY AGO