Environment

Do your part

The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago

Today is America Recycles Day. It’s a good time to reflect on how we all can help. According to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, less than 1 in 3 recyclable items is recycled. Roughly 29% of PET plastic, used for...

www.spokesman.com

cenlanow.com

What to do with your leftovers

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Every year, Americans look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving with family and friends. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still top-of-mind, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds us all that it’s also important to keep family and friends safe from foodborne illness this Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is one of...
AGRICULTURE
The Spokesman-Review

Small changes are part of big shift to help Earth

Over the last two weeks, the United Nations held a climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. It was called COP26, which stands for Conference of the Parties, and this was the 26th year that it took place. The conference had a big goal. Part of it was to try to get...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Ganni to Use Infinna Fiber in Future Collections

Oversized collars, puff sleeves and lug sole boots are the global hallmarks of a #GanniGirl, and now you can add circular fibers to the list. Infinited Fiber Company, the Finnish circular fashion technology group and maker of Infinna, a regenerated textile fiber with the soft and natural look and feel of virgin cotton, announced this week that it has entered a partnership with Ganni. The products are yet to be confirmed but are expected to launch in 2022. Recently added to Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s biodiversity circular examples library, Infinna fibers are created with a patented technology that transforms cotton-rich textile waste that...
ENVIRONMENT
farmtalknews.com

The Top 10 side-effects of a vegan lifestyle

10. Being over-run with rodents because they have rights even if they don’t pay rent. 9. Chronic salivation when driving within aroma-distance of a BBQ joint. 8. People are constantly asking if you’ve been seriously ill. 7. Intellectual pygmyism resulting in donating hard-earned cash to total pinheads. 6. Realization that...
LIFESTYLE
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Hot Item: Used Tractor!

Supply Chain Woes and semiconductor shortages are making hot items out of used tractors! Tractors, new or used, are an important part of most american food production. Roland Orsack of Shoppa's Farm Supply says used tractors are in demand.
INDUSTRY
Independent Record

Health care providers do their part to mitigate global warming

Wildfires and their increased air pollution, unprecedented heat waves, drought with water shortages, Montana experienced all of these this year. As health professionals, we are concerned about climate’s impact on the people and communities we care for. We believe it is imperative that those of us in health care do our part to mitigate global warming. Currently, the U.S. health care industry produces at least 8.5% of U.S. total carbon emissions and 25% of worldwide health care emissions. Lowering these numbers can have a significant positive impact on global warming and serve as a model for others.
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Vail Daily

Wildlife Roundtable: Do your part and respect trail closures

What a spectacular area we live in. Recreational opportunities abound and we do not have to travel far to enjoy beautiful scenery, areas of solitude, wildlife, meadows of flowers, streams and rivers. But there is a catch. A lot of us take advantage of those opportunities, and that can become a problem.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

NextCycle Colorado Aims To Boost Local Businesses, Help Divert Materials From Landfills

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is launching another year of NextCycle Colorado, it’s third in a row. The program is designed to boost remanufacturing solutions for recycled or recovered content in the state. Remanufacturing involves taking a used commodity and turning it into new or better-than-new condition. The commitment to NextCycle Colorado is designed to help the state reach its 45% statewide landfill diversion rate by the year 2036. (credit: CBS) According to the CDPHE, “Businesses accepted into the program are provided individualized technical support and mentorship by Resource Recycling Systems to refine their ideas and develop investable...
ENVIRONMENT
The Spokesman-Review

The only real solution

Once again we have all this talk about climate change with no mention of dealing with the real problem: over-population. The discussions in Scotland were pointless feel-good nonsense. First, if they were serious they would have had a Zoom meeting. But no, instead they had hundreds of people travel to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Spokesman-Review

12 tips to save money on your energy bills this winter

Wondering about the outlook for your household heating bill this winter? In a word, it’s … ugly. Higher energy prices, demand that outpaces supply and anticipated slightly colder weather could have you seeing an increase of 30% or more, depending on the fuel you use to heat your home, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Spokesman-Review

Gardening: 2021 growing season was an uneven exercise

Last Sunday after I finished the last of the fall yard work, I took some time to reflect on the gardening year. It was getting dark, and sunset was coming quickly. The wind was still blowing hard and whining through our three ancient pine trees. The clouds were sailing quickly to the east and weren’t hanging around long for the setting sun to color them up much, but there was enough color to be a fitting end to the day and the garden season. Now its time to wait for the snow to arrive.
GARDENING
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Preparing for Thanksgiving? Make sure these onions aren’t among your ingredients

(WJW) – As you prepare for Thanksgiving dinner next week, you may want to double check your onions after recent recalls over Salmonella. The FDA, along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections connected to whole, fresh onions. Over the past several […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
University of Florida

Don’t let foodborne bacteria be part of your Thanksgiving feast

As we gather our favorite recipes and invite our family and friends to share the Thanksgiving holiday with us, one guest we don’t want visiting is a foodborne illness. For a rundown of information on food safety, read any or all of the food safety posts I’ve shared with you over the years.
RECIPES
WDVM 25

City of Frederick announced more ways to help small businesses

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, November 18, 2021, the mayor and city council passed a resolution adopting a change in the purchasing policy of the city of Fredrick. These changes include the establishment of a goals-based Minority and Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) program and a Small Business Reserve program. The city said: The […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

