Do your part

Oversized collars, puff sleeves and lug sole boots are the global hallmarks of a #GanniGirl, and now you can add circular fibers to the list.
Infinited Fiber Company, the Finnish circular fashion technology group and maker of Infinna, a regenerated textile fiber with the soft and natural look and feel of virgin cotton, announced this week that it has entered a partnership with Ganni. The products are yet to be confirmed but are expected to launch in 2022.
Recently added to Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s biodiversity circular examples library, Infinna fibers are created with a patented technology that transforms cotton-rich textile waste that...
Comments / 0