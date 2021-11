The Race to Dubai was first contested in 2009 and, over the course of its short history, has created a fun and exciting way to end the European Tour season. The format has changed a few times over the years, including the number of players who earn a piece of the bonus pool. However, in 2019, we now have a new system paying out to the top five players in the points race at the end of the DP World Tour Championship.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO