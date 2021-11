Is One Piece getting ready to announce a new film? The anime is currently in the midst of a massive celebration as not only is it celebrating a big anniversary, but it's getting ready to hit the 1,000th episode milestone in just a few days. It's been a big occasion with lots of celebratory moments already such as the theatrical release of one of the previous movies in theaters for the first time, and it seems that might not be the only new movie experience fans are treated to with this celebration.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO