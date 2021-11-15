ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Biden Picks Robert Califf to Lead the FDA Again

By Trenton Straube
Real Health
Real Health
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden has chosen Robert Califf, MD, to head the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the federal agency that approves medical tests, vaccines and treatments, including those for COVID-19. If the Senate confirms the nomination, this will mark Califf’s second time serving as FDA commissioner.

Califf previously led the agency for 10 months at the end of the Obama administration, and, as STAT News reports, if confirmed, he’ll have lots of unfinished business to address, including sparring with the tobacco industry.

Since he left the FDA in 2017, Califf, 70, has worked at Verily Life Sciences, a biotech spin-off of Google’s parent company, Alphabet. He has a long history as a clinical trial researcher and academic and for 10 years ran the world’s largest academic clinical research center, the Duke Clinical Research Institute in Durham, North Carolina. He’s an adjunct professor at both Duke and at Stanford universities. and has worked as a paid consultant to pharmaceutical companies, including Merck, Biogen, Amgen and others, reports The New York Times, which also noted that previous candidates were found to have had even closer ties to the industry.

Biden announced the nomination via a written press statement released Friday afternoon. The White House statement reads in part:

Dr. Robert Califf is one of the most experienced clinical trialists in the country, and has the experience and expertise to lead the Food and Drug Administration during a critical time in our nation’s fight to put an end to the coronavirus pandemic. As the FDA considers many consequential decisions around vaccine approvals and more, it is mission critical that we have a steady, independent hand to guide the FDA. I am confident Dr. Califf will ensure that the FDA continues its science and data driven decision-making. Dr. Califf had strong bipartisan support in the Senate in 2016, and I urge the Senate to swiftly confirm Dr. Califf so he can continue the important work being done at this critical moment.

Under the Trump administration, the FDA was criticized for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and for failing to stanch the spread of medical misinformation disseminated by Trump. The FDA allowed faulty COVID-19 tests to enter the market, The New York Times points out, and it approved the emergency use of hydroxychloroquine, a decision the agency later withdrew.

During Califf’s previous stint as FDA commissioner, he wanted to transform how drugmakers, clinical researchers, health care professionals and the FDA use data, reports STAT News. For example, he wanted to create a data clearinghouse called the National Medical Evidence Generation Collaborative. It’s likely he’ll revisit the topic, STAT News adds, because he has written that COVID-19 has “laid bare [that] our clinical trials ecosystem is inefficient and siloed and fails at critical moments.”

Other unfinished business from his first tenure at the FDA includes increasing regulations regarding tobacco and e-cigarettes, improving the hiring system at the FDA and reforming the system through which opioid drugs are reviewed and approved.

While serving as commissioner of the FDA, Califf penned a February 2017 opinion piece titled “Working Together to Reduce the Devastating Effects of Opioid Misuse” that ran in POZ.

Comments / 0

Related
The New York Times

Biden Chooses Califf to Lead FDA, Despite Drug Industry Ties

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Friday that he would nominate Dr. Robert Califf, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, to lead the agency again. His decision ends nearly a year of political wrangling as the White House vetted then dropped several candidates after complaints that some were too close to the pharmaceutical industry.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Biden nominates Robert Califf, former Obama FDA chief, as agency commissioner

President Biden on Friday nominated former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert M. Califf to return as the agency’s head, ending a difficult, months-long search to find a leader for the sprawling bureaucracy on the pandemic’s front lines. In a statement, Biden said Califf “has the experience and expertise to...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Biden approval hits new low of 36% as Democrats try to push major legislation over the finish line

President Joe Biden faces his lowest level of approval from Americans yet as his party seeks to push a bill full of the party’s legislative priorities over the finish line on Capitol Hill, according to a new poll.In a Quinnipiac University poll published on Thursday and taken 11-15 November, just 36 per cent of US adults said that Mr Biden was doing a good job as president. Fifty-three per cent said they disapproved of his job performance.The poll broke down Mr Biden’s handling of specific issues for respondents and asked their opinion of the president’s management of each one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Colorado Newsline

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Biotech#Md#Stat News#Verily Life Sciences#Alphabet#Stanford#Merck#Biogen#The New York Times#The White House
Shore News Network

‘Please Sir, May I Have Another Meeting?’: Biden Needs To Stop Pursuing China After Summit Produces Little Results, Experts Say

After President Joe Biden’s virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping ended without any breakthroughs, experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the U.S. needs to stop begging for meetings with the communist country. “We’re sort of put in this supplicant role,” Jason Killmeyer, a national security expert, told...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Google
WEKU

6th Circuit Court 'wins' lottery to hear lawsuits against Biden's vaccine rule

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has won the lottery to hear legal challenges to the Biden administration's vaccine rule that affects some 84 million workers. The lottery was announced after multiple lawsuits against the administration were filed in several federal appeals courts. In a process resembling a Powerball drawing, a dozen ping pong balls, each representing one court, were placed into a wooden drum on Tuesday. The winning ball was drawn in Washington, D.C. by a selector from a judicial panel that oversees multidistrict litigation.
LABOR ISSUES
CNET

New Biden infrastructure law is done and dusted: Here's what it aims to do for you

After months, America's new $1.2 trillion infrastructure package is now officially law. President Joe Biden signed the bill Monday, giving the green light to funds for public projects that could touch every part of the country. While it won't authorize another round of stimulus checks or extend the monthly child tax credit payments (that extension could come in a different bill later this year -- see below for more details), -- the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 does address everything from fixing rickety roads to bringing high-speed internet to areas that lack reliable broadband.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
mediaite.com

JUST IN: Pelosi Sets Build Back Better Bill Vote for TONIGHT as CBO Releases Cost Estimate

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a letter to Democrats Thursday the House is set to vote on the Build Back Better legislation by the end of the night. Democrats have been waiting for a final estimate on the cost from the Congressional Budget Office. The CBO said earlier Thursday they estimate “the funding for tax enforcement activities provided by H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act, would increase outlays by $80 billion and revenues by $207 billion, thus decreasing the deficit by $127 billion, through 2031.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy