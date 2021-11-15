Allen Superior Court part of courtroom cameras pilot program starting December 1
By The Associated Press
wfft.com
5 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Judges in five Indiana courtrooms will allow news media to use cameras under a pilot project announced Monday by the state Supreme Court. The four-month experiment will start Dec. 1...
INDIANAPOLIS — People will be able to get a closer look at what happens behind closed courtroom doors as a new pilot program gives news stations the opportunity to bring their cameras inside. Ever since 1946, the topic of cameras inside the courtroom has been a topic of debate. The...
Judges in five Indiana courtrooms will allow news media to use cameras under a pilot project announced by the state Supreme Court. The four-month experiment will start Dec. 1 and could be extended. All civil and criminal proceedings will be eligible for broadcast by the news media except for proceedings...
The Indiana Supreme Court on Monday announced the upcoming launch of a pilot program allowing media recording in several trial courts. Five trial courtrooms across the state will allow pictures and video recordings of court proceedings. In addition, the project will allow any live-streamed video feeds of a courtroom to be rebroadcast with a judge’s approval.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has authorized a pilot project for cameras to be allowed in five trial courts starting in December for broadcast coverage. The project also allows for rebroadcasting of any live-streamed proceeding with approval from the judge. The Indiana Code of Judicial Conduct (Rule 2.17) prohibits...
Vanderburgh Superior Court is one of five in the State of Indiana that will permit broadcast and streaming cameras in an experiment that begins December 1. The four month pilot program authorizes news cameras in the courtroom at the discretion of the presiding judge. In Vanderburgh County, the authorized court...
