Congress & Courts

Allen Superior Court part of courtroom cameras pilot program starting December 1

By The Associated Press
wfft.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Judges in five Indiana courtrooms will allow news media to use cameras under a pilot project announced Monday by the state Supreme Court. The four-month experiment will start Dec. 1...

www.wfft.com

#State Supreme Court#Allen Superior Court#Ap#Delaware Circuit Court#Bruce Parent#Lake Superior Court#Tippecanoe Circuit Court
