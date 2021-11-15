ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle Can Afford Inflation

 4 days ago
MSNBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle is facing scrutiny for her recent comments that most Americans can afford the increasing prices due to rising inflation. With her annual salary of over $200,000 and net worth estimated at about $6 million, she can definitely afford the rising prices. Article continues...

‘Stephanie Antoinette’: MSNBC host sparks backlash after claiming Americans profited from pandemic

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle sparked a backlash after claiming that Americans can afford to deal with inflation and noted that savings increased during the pandemic, in comments some conservatives have called tone-deaf. She said that Americans need to put the rise of inflation and increased prices of everyday items such as fuel and gas “in perspective” while appearing on NBC’sSunday Today. The Department of Labour has said that the consumer price index rose 6.2 per cent year-over-year in October – the biggest annual gain since November 1990. Month-over-month, prices jumped 0.9 per cent. Ms Ruhle told host Willie Geist that...
Inflation signals both good news and bad news for economy, Stephanie Ruhle says

NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY with analysis of the latest inflation numbers. “All of this is part of the COVID recovery,” she says. She predicts higher energy prices this winter but says one reason prices are up is because “people can afford to pay those prices.”Nov. 11, 2021.
MSNBC claims jump in US inflation is a GOOD THING, actually

MSNBC is trying to sell Americans on the idea that the US inflation crisis is a ?good thing.? Online reaction suggests that few people are buying ? so much so that the left-wing media outlet deleted its claim without explanation. The network posted a Twitter message on Monday to promote...
MSNBC National Correspondent Joy Reid Has a Solid Net Worth

MSNBC’s national correspondent Joy Reid, or Joy-Ann Reid as she refers to herself on her LinkedIn profile, hosts her own show, The ReidOut, which airs weekdays at 7:00 p.m. ET. Recently, she was accused of “mocking” Americans after the results from a Washington Post and ABC News poll were published. The poll revealed that more than 50 percent of the people who participated were displeased with how Biden is performing as the president.
Brian Williams’s Exit Only Adds to MSNBC’s Talent Headache

What the future will look like at MSNBC became even hazier Tuesday as veteran anchor Brian Williams, a fixture of the NBCU family for nearly three decades, announced his impending departure. Williams, 62, “has informed us he would like to take the coming months to spend time with his family” and will “be signing off from The 11th Hour at the end of the year,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones said in a memo Tuesday night. Williams “left of his own accord,” according to Variety, and “is not looking to take a new daily anchor job at a competitor.” But in a statement to colleagues on Tuesday, Williams, 62, suggested he’s not hanging up his boots just yet. “This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another,” he said, adding “there are many things I want to do, and I’ll pop up again somewhere.”
MAGA's Bannon jailed? Judge throws down on Trump ally's riot silence

In a setback for Trump vet Steve Bannon, the judge presiding over his criminal contempt case rejected his attempt to delay proceedings. At the same time, Bannon’s attorney admitted that his conversations outside of the executive branch are not covered by executive privilege. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it down.Nov. 19, 2021.
Former New York Times reporter says editors sat on her damning Kenosha coverage until after the 2020 election

The Hunter Biden laptop scandal apparently wasn’t the only damning story the press conspired to conceal last year during the presidential election. Former New York Times journalist Nellie Bowles alleges her reporting from Kenosha, Wisconsin, where she discovered the Black Lives Matter riots had wreaked unimaginable damage and suffering on one of the city’s poorer and multiracial commercial districts, was held back until after the election.
Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
Joy Reid’s takedown of Rittenhouse’s ‘white male tears’ causes consternation among his backers

MSNBC host Joy Reid’s passionate criticism of Kyle Rittenhouse and his “white male tears” has infuriated many conservatives after she compared his testimony to that of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Ms Reid was speaking about the trial after the jury was sent home for a second day after being unable to reach a verdict.Protesters clashed outside the courthouse, prompting police to make two arrests. Law enforcement has surrounded the court in Kenosha, Wisconsin since the start of the week and the National Guard stands at the ready to step in if needed. In August of last year, Mr...
