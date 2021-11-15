ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The first Thanksgiving menu ... maybe

By Tribune News Service
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Four hundred years ago this fall, 50 Pilgrims sat down to eat with 90 members of the native Wampanoag tribe to give thanks for their first harvest in the New World. No one knows the exact dates of the feast, other than it was sometime between Sept. 21 and Nov. 9...

