The Portugal men’s national team and star Cristiano Ronaldo kick off their international break with a trip to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin for a 2022 UEFA World Cup qualifying match versus Ireland. With a game at hand, Portugal has 16 points and remains in second place, one point back of group A leaders Serbia. The Irish, meanwhile, have had a rough go of things, securing just five points in six matches. Ronaldo is joined by Diogo Jota and Bruno Fernandes as the top attacking options for Portugal, while Manchester City players Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo should also feature in this one. Fans looking for the English broadcast must stream it via ESPN+.

UEFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO