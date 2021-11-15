ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Taliban hold military parade with US-made weapons: Report

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436fnj_0cxGpS4r00


The Taliban held a military parade in Kabul, Afghanistan , over the weekend, displaying the American-made and Russian-made technology that was left behind.

Defense Ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazmi said Sunday’s parade was also held to celebrate the graduation of 250 newly trained soldiers, according to Reuters .

NO 'DEFENSIVE SYSTEMS ARE CAPABLE OF DEALING WITH' CHINA'S HYPERSONIC MISSILE, MILLEY SAYS

The display included dozens of U.S.-made M1117 armored security vehicles driving slowly up and down a major road in Kabul, and Mi-17 helicopters were overhead. Many of the soldiers involved carried American weapons, including the M4 assault rifle.

The U.S. military provided money, weapons, and training to the Afghan government forces for years, but the Afghan forces crumbled this August when the Taliban were able to overtake the country and dismantle the previous regime.

The U.S.-backed Afghan military had possessed more than 150 aircraft before the Taliban took over, according to the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, which detailed this in a recent quarterly report .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

It detailed the inventory of the Afghan air force, which included 23 usable A-29 “Super Tucano” turboprop ground-attack aircraft, three usable C-130 transport aircraft, 33 usable UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, and 43 smaller MD 530 choppers, among others.

U.S. military personnel removed or destroyed some of the technology and equipment ahead of the departure at the end of August. They left 70 MRAPs and 27 Humvees, both of which are military vehicles, and 73 aircraft inoperable, Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the time.

The United States left the C-RAM defense system, which prevented at least one terror attempt, in place until the very end.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Popular Mechanics

This MiG Super Fighter Terrified NATO. Then a Soviet Pilot Stole One.

Throughout the early 1970s, the Soviet MiG-25 streaked through the nightmares of America’s military and intelligence communities. If the Cold War were to ever turn hot, they feared, this seemingly unstoppable fighter, code-named Foxbat, appeared poised to sweep the skies of Western aircraft. The first hints of the existence of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

How Powerful Is China’s Military?

Editor’s Note: Having distilled the 2021 China Military Power Report (CMPR)’s key findings into a six-page summary last week, Dr. Andrew S. Erickson now offers his big-picture conclusions and recommendations. Q: What’s the biggest revelation from this year’s CMPR?. A: New projections concerning PRC nuclear weapons buildup are clearly the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Military Aircraft#Military Parade#Military Personnel#Military Equipment#American#Russian#Defense Ministry#Reuters#Black Hawk#Md#Humvees#Washington Examiner
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
FOX 11 and 41

Navy Veteran denied healthcare after told he never fought in a war

YAKIMA, WA – A Navy Veteran in Yakima has been having a hard time getting health care after he was told he never went to war. Freshly out of High School 19-year-old Otto Von Kuehnert joined the US Navy in 1984 and was sent out to Libya in 1986 in a retaliation for the Libyan terrorism against American troops and citizens in 1985 where five American citizens were killed at airports in Rome and Vienna.
YAKIMA, WA
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Country
Russia
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

Navy Unveiled a Vision of Its F/A-XX Fighter for Next-Gen Air Dominance

As the U.S. finds itself in a new strategic environment where it has to counter the rising influence of China, along with its old adversary, Russia, the U.S. Navy has released a vision document for the early part of the next decade, superseding its vision for 2025. Among its priorities is the next-generation fighter aircraft dubbed F/A-XX that is expected to replace the aging fleet of its Super Hornet.
MILITARY
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
Newsweek

'We Are On the Way to a Right-wing Coup,' the CIA Director Privately Warned

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. It was the president's first public appearance since the election—apart from his golf outings. On Veterans Day, November 11, Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. It was a somber occasion amid a steady rain, shadowed by the president's refusal to concede the election and by his firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper so close to a transition.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US troops secretly tipped off about Iran-backed attack, bomb fragments found where they sleep, says report

After receiving a tip about an imminent Iranian-backed drone and rocket attack on a base in Syria last week, U.S. forces housed there quietly evacuated the base, unnamed military officials told Fox News on Monday. Upon returning to the base, U.S. troops reportedly found fragments from exploded munitions in places where they slept and stood guard.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
174K+
Followers
55K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy