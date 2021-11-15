ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

ATX Television Festival Announces In-Person 2022 Event Dates, Opens Pitch Competition Submissions

By Danielle Turchiano
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATX Television Festival has set June 2-5 as its 2022 dates, planning to return to in-person events but still provide a virtual attendee option. Additionally, the festival announced that submissions for its annual pitch competition are now open and will be through Jan. 30, 2022. More from Variety. 'Oz'...

