Energy Industry

Biden administration moves to ban drilling near New Mexico's Chaco Canyon tribal land

By Jeremy Beaman
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaTmd_0cxGpHc600


T he Biden administration will move toward ending the issuance of new oil and gas leases on federal lands near the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, a Native American heritage site in northwestern New Mexico.

President Joe Biden is set to announce the plan during the Tribal Nations Summit on Monday. The Interior Department said the Bureau of Land Management will begin consideration of a 20-year ban on new leases on federal lands located within a 10-mile radius of the park.

“Chaco Canyon is a sacred place that holds deep meaning for the Indigenous peoples whose ancestors lived, worked, and thrived in that high desert community,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “Now is the time to consider more enduring protections for the living landscape that is Chaco, so that we can pass on this rich cultural legacy to future generations."

CALIFORNIA GAS PRICES HIT RECORD FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE DAY

The bureau will move in the coming weeks to segregate the targeted portion of federal lands for two years as it conducts an environmental analysis and accepts public comments on the proposed withdrawal, the Interior Department said.

The move is another in a series by Biden targeting resource extraction and transportation on or near federal and tribal lands. Biden imposed a moratorium pausing all new oil and gas leases on federal lands during his first week in office, revoked the Keystone XL pipeline, and suspended all leases to drill oil and gas on Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The administration also announced in October that it will consider a 20-year mineral leasing withdrawal of key portions of national forest lands in Minnesota and conduct an environmental review for the nearby Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, pausing all new mineral leases where the Twin Metals mining project is underway.

Reuters

Biden shoots antitrust blank at oil giants

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Politicians everywhere know rising gasoline prices spell trouble. Just look at France’s "yellow vest" protests that started in 2018 against a planned rise in gas taxes. U.S. President Joe Biden has responded to recent high fuel costs by asking the Federal Trade Commission to look for evidence of anticompetitive behavior read more . He's shooting a blank, but it's a political necessity even if it conflicts with his bigger goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KFYR-TV

Cheyenne River Sioux chairman slams Biden’s tribal summit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The chairman of a tribe in South Dakota is frustrated by President Joe Biden’s Tribal Nations Summit after he was unable to speak about the health care situation on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation. Tribal chairman Harold Frazier sharply criticized the format of the two-day...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden's vaccine mandate is on hold, but companies are moving ahead anyway

For most employers it's full-speed ahead on Covid vaccine mandates, regardless of whether the courts uphold or strike down President Joe Biden's requirements. A Federal Court of Appeals put on hold the Biden administration's plans to mandate vaccines or weekly tests for staff of businesses with 100 or more employees. But a flash survey of 300 businesses conducted Tuesday by Gartner showed that 60% of companies are going ahead with plans as if Biden's January 4 deadline remained in place.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
