ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Alex Jones guilty by default in Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNVp9_0cxGpD5C00


C onspiracy theorist and alt-right talk show host Alex Jones was found guilty of defamation by default in the latest lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook families.

A judge in Connecticut ruled that because Jones was unwilling to turn over the requested records to the courts, he was found guilty by default, according to the New York Times . These records would have included business and financial documents for his company, InfoWars , among other things.

Bridgeport Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis ruled in the Connecticut case that Jones's statements on air were "indefensible," "unconscionable," and "possibly criminal behavior."

RITTENHOUSE JUDGE DISMISSES UNDERAGE GUN CHARGE

Jones's lawyers attempted to remove Judge Bellis from the case in late October, claiming she demonstrated "a high degree of antagonism" toward Jones.

This ruling is a follow-up to three previous rulings in Texas that granted the families of Sandy Hook damages after the talk show host described the 2012 shooting as a "false flag" operation.

“An escalating series of judicial admonishments, monetary penalties, and non-dispositive sanctions have all been ineffective at deterring the abuse,” wrote Texas District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in an October ruling . “Furthermore, in considering whether lesser remedies would be effective, this Court has also considered the Defendants’ general bad faith approach to litigation, Mr. Jones’ public threats, and Mr. Jones’ professed belief that these proceedings are 'show trials.'"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

After the Texas ruling, Jones issued a statement claiming Gamble's decision "crucified" the First Amendment.

While Jones's lawyer claims he no longer believes Sandy Hook is a false flag, the lawsuit alleges his change of opinion is irrelevant because the damage of the accusations was already done.

Juries in both states will next decide how much Jones will pay the families in damages. Those decisions are expected next year.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
wpsu.org

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ruled liable in Sandy Hook defamation case

Family members of some victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have won a court battle by default against right-wing media personality and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars website. A Monday ruling from a Connecticut court — which found Jones and the other defendants liable for...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
WashingtonExaminer

Acquittal could spur Kyle Rittenhouse to launch flurry of defamation suits, legal experts say

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday could put the 18-year-old defendant in a prime position to launch a flurry of defamation lawsuits against media outlets and personalities who dubbed him a "white supremacist" and even likened him to a "school shooter" after he shot and killed two men in self-defense during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Jones#Defamation Lawsuit#The New York Times#Infowars#Bridgeport Superior Court#Rittenhouse
Fox News

CBS slammed after tweeting Rittenhouse testified he 'murdered two men': 'Straight up libelous'

Readers were infuriated with CBS News after the outlet tweeted that Kyle Rittenhouse testified in court Wednesday that he "murdered two men." Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of intentional homicide, one count of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, following a deadly encounter in Kenosha, Wisc., last year. Rittenhouse and a friend said they traveled to Kenosha at the time to protect local businesses in the midst of riots over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge Schroeder blasted over Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘He ‘virtually demanded’ not guilty’

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse “virtually demanded” the jury find him not guilty and oversaw a blatant miscarriage of justice, the Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor says.Mandela Barnes criticsed Judge Bruce Schroeder’s conduct after 18-year-old Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts at the end of his homicide trial in Kenosha on Friday.“Over the last few weeks, many dreaded the outcome we just witnessed,” Mr Barnes said in statement.“The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally. “We have seen so many Black...
NFL
michiganchronicle.com

Judge Dismisses Another Charge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Another day, another twist in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. With closing arguments set to begin later this morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder has made the decision to dismiss one of the accused shooter’s misdemeanor gun charges. Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke reports that Schroeder dismissed the charge “because Rittenhouse’s gun had a longer barrel than the type detailed in Wisconsin state law.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PIX11

Man sentenced for R. Kelly witness intimidation attempt

NEW YORK — A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for setting fire to a car last year in what authorities say was an attempt to intimidate a potential witness in the trial against R. Kelly. Michael Williams, who had been described as being related to a former publicist for Kelly, went […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
174K+
Followers
55K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy