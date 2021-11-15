Alex Jones guilty by default in Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit

C onspiracy theorist and alt-right talk show host Alex Jones was found guilty of defamation by default in the latest lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook families.

A judge in Connecticut ruled that because Jones was unwilling to turn over the requested records to the courts, he was found guilty by default, according to the New York Times . These records would have included business and financial documents for his company, InfoWars , among other things.

Bridgeport Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis ruled in the Connecticut case that Jones's statements on air were "indefensible," "unconscionable," and "possibly criminal behavior."

RITTENHOUSE JUDGE DISMISSES UNDERAGE GUN CHARGE

Jones's lawyers attempted to remove Judge Bellis from the case in late October, claiming she demonstrated "a high degree of antagonism" toward Jones.

This ruling is a follow-up to three previous rulings in Texas that granted the families of Sandy Hook damages after the talk show host described the 2012 shooting as a "false flag" operation.

“An escalating series of judicial admonishments, monetary penalties, and non-dispositive sanctions have all been ineffective at deterring the abuse,” wrote Texas District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in an October ruling . “Furthermore, in considering whether lesser remedies would be effective, this Court has also considered the Defendants’ general bad faith approach to litigation, Mr. Jones’ public threats, and Mr. Jones’ professed belief that these proceedings are 'show trials.'"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

After the Texas ruling, Jones issued a statement claiming Gamble's decision "crucified" the First Amendment.

While Jones's lawyer claims he no longer believes Sandy Hook is a false flag, the lawsuit alleges his change of opinion is irrelevant because the damage of the accusations was already done.

Juries in both states will next decide how much Jones will pay the families in damages. Those decisions are expected next year.

Washington Examiner Videos