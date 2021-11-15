ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Yorkshire racism crisis: All you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s DCMS hearing

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363vbq_0cxGp8ko00

The racism crisis affecting Yorkshire will be laid bare on Tuesday when the parliamentary select committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport holds an evidence session into the subject.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what that means and at some of the key players.

What is a select committee?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIwJh_0cxGp8ko00
Yorkshire investigated accusations of institutional racism (Peter Powell/PA) (PA Wire)

A parliamentary select committee is a cross-party group of MPs, set up to scrutinise the work and remit of a specific Government department.

Why is this one interested in Yorkshire?The racism allegations of Azeem Rafiq and others pertaining to their time at Yorkshire has attracted huge political interest, from an urgent question debate in the House of Commons to a mass co-signed letter from some of the county’s most prominent politicians urging the England and Wales Cricket Board to take action. Health secretary Sajid Javid also said “heads should roll”, and now it is time for those on the DCMS committee to ask their own questions.

Who will they hear from?

Top billing goes to one man: Azeem Rafiq. He is slated to appear from 9.30am and has an approximate 45-minute window for his evidence. Given his apparent eagerness to have his say – he tweeted a video of a motorway journey on Monday with the caption “time for TRUTHS” – it would be no surprise to see that run into overtime. England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison and interim chair Barry O’Brien will also appear.

What about Yorkshire’s response?After Rafiq is finished, a second panel is due to feature former Yorkshire chair Roger Hutton, who resigned over the episode, as well as unnamed representatives of the club. The committee had previously indicated chief executive Mark Arthur, who has since stood down, and director of medical services Wayne Morton would also submit themselves for questioning but that commitment appears to be up in the air. A revised press release on Monday afternoon said Yorkshire’s witness list was “to be confirmed”. White Rose director of cricket Martyn Moxon is almost certain to be absent having been signed off with a stress-related illness.

If Rafiq’s allegations are already public, what else can he say?

This is where the notion of “parliamentary privilege” comes in. Witness are invited to speak freely in front of committees, unburdened by the legal pitfalls that can contain their allegations in public or in print. A guide issued to participants reads: “Witnesses to select committees enjoy absolute privilege in respect of the evidence they give. In practical terms this means that select committee witnesses are immune from civil or criminal proceedings founded upon that evidence”. If Rafiq has any new or previously unheard claims to make, this is the time to air them.

What do the committee already know?Thanks to the intervention of Yorkshire’s newly installed chair Lord Kamlesh Patel, the committee has been furnished with a full and unredacted copy of the independent report into Rafiq’s allegations. A summary of that document upheld seven allegations and found that Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying. By the time they come to ask their questions, the MPs will be well versed in the details on the case.

Who are the key committee players?

The group is chaired by Conservative MP Julian Knight, who looks unlikely to tread softly. He has previously said Yorkshire’s treatment of Rafiq looked like “victim blaming”, said he was “dumbfounded” by the decision not to discipline any staff in the aftermath of the report and that “the club must be held accountable for its culture”. Damian Green, who acted as first secretary of state and de facto deputy Prime Minister under Theresa May, is another member of the 11-strong group, while Kevin Brennan is a prominent voice among the four Labour representatives.

What comes next?The committee will produce a report of its findings and present them to the Commons. After that the Government will reply within two months advising on its proposed course of action. The committee can also recommend action from a non-governmental organisation – in this case Yorkshire and the ECB would be the only likely candidates – and would ask for responses on a similar time-scale.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Yorkshire name new chair as club’s racism crisis continues

Lord Kamlesh Patel has accepted the challenge of steering Yorkshire through one of the most damaging chapters in their long history, taking over as chair on the day the Azeem Rafiq racism crisis deepened amid new allegations. After a week of steadily escalating pressure – from politicians, campaign groups and...
SOCIETY
newschain

DCMS receives report from Yorkshire into Azeem Rafiq’s racism complaints

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee has confirmed it is now in possession of the report into Azeem Rafiq’s racism case against Yorkshire. The parliamentary group will hold an evidence session on Tuesday into the wide-ranging allegations of institutionalised racism against Yorkshire and had called on the club to share a full and unredacted copy of the independent investigation beforehand.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Green
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Martyn Moxon
Person
Theresa May
Person
Azeem Rafiq
Telegraph

Meet Team Rafiq: Julian Assange's lawyer representing cricketer in Yorkshire racism case

The lawyer who helped Azeem Rafiq spearhead a legal challenge against Yorkshire County Cricket Club also represents Julian Assange and counts George Clooney among her celebrity friends. Jennifer Robinson, of Doughty Street Chambers, is in the cricketer's corner as Rafiq pursues a lawsuit against his former employers for direct discrimination...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq predicts ‘hundreds and thousands’ could share experiences of racism in cricket

Azeem Rafiq believes “hundreds and thousands” of cricketers could follow his lead by sharing experiences of racism in the game and warned Yorkshire cannot move forward until Andrew Gale and Martyn Moxon have left the club.Rafiq rocked the sport with a damning parliamentary appearance in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Select Committee, during which he outlined in disturbing detail his own experiences of racial harassment and discrimination.He made several fresh allegations against high-profile individuals, including ex-England players Gary Ballance, Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard and Alex Hales, and expects the spotlight he has attracted to encourage...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq does not want son ‘anywhere near cricket’ after racism at Yorkshire

Azeem Rafiq says he would not want his son “anywhere near cricket” after the former Yorkshire bowler’s experiences of racism in the game.Rafiq was speaking to a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday which is investigating a culture of racism in the sport, in the wake of a series of allegations he made about his time at Yorkshire, several of which were upheld by an independent inquiry. The former spinner, who is of Pakistani heritage, detailed his harrowing experiences at the club and how the word ‘P***’ was regularly used towards him and other Asian players. “Pretty early on, me and other...
SOCIETY
Ottumwa Courier

Yorkshire cricket boss quits as racism crisis shakes sport

LONDON (AP) — The chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club quit on Friday as the club struggled to contain a crisis over its handling of a former player’s racism allegations that have shaken the sport. Roger Hutton said he was resigning “with immediate effect.” He cited the club’s unwillingness to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcms#Cricket#Uk#Mps#Government#The House Of Commons#The Dcms Committee
The Independent

Adil Rashid supports Azeem Rafiq claim – a timeline of Yorkshire’s racism crisis

Yorkshire and England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has corroborated Azeem Rafiq’s claim that Michael Vaughan made racially insensitive comments to a group of players of Asian ethnicity at the county.Here, the PA news agency provides a timeline of developments in the Yorkshire racism crisis so far.September 2, 2020 – In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, former England Under-19 captain Rafiq reveals: “I know how close I was to committing suicide during my time at Yorkshire” over what he describes as “institutional racism” at the county.September 3, 2020 – Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton confirms a formal investigation into Rafiq’s claims will “start in...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
newschain

Azeem Rafiq set to answer questions from MPs on Yorkshire racism allegations

Azeem Rafiq will take his allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire to Westminster on Tuesday, promising “time for truths” at a parliamentary select committee. The former spin bowler will give evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee in the Wilson Room at Portcullis House from 9.30am, during which he will be questioned about his wide-ranging claims against the club and have the chance to respond with the freedom of parliamentary privilege.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq speaks at DCMS hearing – a timeline of Yorkshire’s racism crisis

Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq laid bare the full extent of hisharrowing experience of racism in cricket during an explosive and emotionalappearance in front of MPs on Tuesday.Rafiq aired his full allegations in the public arena at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing.Here, the PA news agency provides a timeline of developments in the Yorkshire racism crisis so far.2 September 2020 – In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, former England Under-19 captain Rafiq reveals: “I know how close I was to committing suicide during my time at Yorkshire” over what he describes as “institutional racism” at the county.3 September...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq sorry for anti-Semitic messages – timeline of cricket racism crisis

The fall out of Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq’s explosive and emotional appearance in front of MPs continued on Wednesday.Rafiq aired his full and harrowing allegations in the public arena at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing on Tuesday.Here, the PA news agency provides a timeline of developments in the Yorkshire racism crisis so far.September 2, 2020 – In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, former England Under-19 captain Rafiq reveals: “I know how close I was to committing suicide during my time at Yorkshire” over what he describes as “institutional racism” at the county.September 3, 2020 – Yorkshire chairman...
SOCIETY
newschain

Determined to lead change – ECB chief ‘very motivated’ to tackle racism crisis

Tom Harrison claimed he had been given a mandate to lead cricket out of its racism crisis, following an emergency summit of the game’s leading decision-makers. Harrison entered Friday’s ‘all-game’ meeting at the Kia Oval facing rising scrutiny over his position as chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board but emerged insisting he had the renewed support to front a programme of measures that will be announced next week.
SOCIETY
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy