BOSTON (CBS) — It’s one of the busiest travel periods of the entire year, Thanksgiving week. If you’re not flying to grandma’s, your probably driving. Or, perhaps you have family and friends headed your way next week. There are enough headaches this time of year; busy airports, crowded grocery aisles, you don’t need any other sources of stress. Sure would be nice to take the weather off that list wouldn’t it? I think I can be of service. As of this writing, I do not see any major weather worries next week. We have been watching for a potential coastal storm for...

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO