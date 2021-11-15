ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

OtterBox Folding Wireless Power Bank review: Power at any angle

By Karen S Freeman
imore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow you don't have to stop what you're doing to charge your iPhone. With the OtterBox Folding Wireless Power Bank, you can place your iPhone (or another wireless-enabled smartphone) at just about any angle. At the same time, it charges from straight up at a 90-degree angle or totally...

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Best tablet with keyboard 2021: top tablets you can type on

You don’t need to compromise if you have the best tablet with a keyboard at your disposal. That way, you don’t have to pay for two devices but still get the functionality of a tablet and a laptop at once. Of course, you can also go with one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for a similar solution. But, these tablets with keyboards offer an even more portable solution if you’re trying to travel as light as possible.
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otterbox#Wireless Charging#Smartphone#Facetime#Usb C
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
INTERNET
The Verge

How to clean your earbuds

Earbuds have been the listening choice of many for ages, and sales of wireless earbuds took off when Apple removed the headphone jack of the iPhone 7 and released AirPods. Since then, seemingly every brand under the sun, and even some resurrected from the depths, have released true wireless earbuds. Some are small and cheap. Some are big and expensive. Some have one-size-fits-most hard plastic designs. Some have user-replaceable rubber tips that accommodate different size ears. But one thing that unites all earbuds is that, eventually, they get disgustingly gross, with a buildup of earwax and debris that can hinder sound quality and reduce overall volume output. As a result, you should take the time to clean them once in a while.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Review

Where is the Camera on My Smart TV?_

Some smart TVs (especially top-rated TVs) feature a camera and microphone, making it easier for users to make video calls to their families. The microphone often enables voice recognition as well. However, smart TV owners have been asking where the camera is on my smart TV. This question stems from the fact that hackers can get into some smart TVs and use the camera.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
geekspin

Anker PowerHouse II 800 portable power station review

The Anker PowerHouse II 800 is a powerful and portable rugged powerstation that is both a great choice for campers or to add to your disaster kit. As the world faced shut down after shut down due to the pandemic, many of us forged into the great outdoors, but not without a little help in the form of battery power. The Anker PowerHouse II 800 portable power station packs in 11 charging ports, 777 watt-hours, and a sleek rugged design that offers simple plug-and-play usability. Here is what we thought of its performance.
ELECTRONICS
geardiary

InfinityLab InstantGo 10000 Wireless Power Bank Review: Charge Up to Three Devices Simultaneously

I like that the InfinityLab InstantGo 10000 Wireless Power Bank is small and light enough that you can toss it in your gear bag and carry it everywhere without loading yourself down too much. At under $80, it is a well-designed and practical way to have one external battery that can do it all. In a sense, it is the Swiss Army knife of external batteries.
ELECTRONICS
manofmany.com

Review: Philips New AI-Powered Toothbrush will Anger the Traditionalists

The robots are taking over, and our new rulers demand we have pearly white teeth. Ok, that’s a bit of a stretch. However, the new Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige is so rich with gadgetry it’ll make your technophobic grandparents choke on their cuppa. The company’s most advanced toothbrush to date, its newly designed bristles have inbuilt senses and adapt to each individuals brushing style. Furthermore, the Sonicare app that connects to your device is powered by artificial intelligence, providing users real-time guidance and tracking for ultimate tooth health. Presenting as a dentist’s wet dream, we decided to put this brush to test and see if it lives up to the hype.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Google Pixel Fold reportedly launching in 2022 with a less powerful camera than the Pixel 6

Some details pieced together from online sources by 9to5Google indicate that Google’s first foldable smartphone is slated for a 2022 release and there are feelers that the device will have cameras that fall below the highly rated Pixel 6 series. The Google Pixel 6 Pro is ranked among the top 10 smartphones based on its camera quality. It performed better in terms of photo and video quality, than other popular brands, and was just below the iPhone 13 on the ranking scale. In addition, the Pixel 6 Pro has an excellent zoom mechanism and impressive overall output. However, the Pixel 6 also has some design features that impacted its camera setup. It was expected that subsequent products should improve upon the design flaws of their predecessor.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Fast Charging Power Banks

The Elecjet Apollo Ultra power bank is positioned as an ultra-efficient take on the humble mobile accessory that will provide users with access to some impressive features in a compact device. The unit is equipped with Real Graphene Technology inside that is reported to give it the ultra-fast speed it needs to power up three smartphones in under 27-minutes. This is positioned to be five-times faster than what's possible with existing power banks on the market and will work to maximize efficiency for a wide range of users.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
komando.com

Review: A powerful signal booster to improve cell reception at home

As far as cellular technology has come over the years, it still has its limitations. For instance, you might have a poor cell signal at home because of distance from nearby towers, what your home is made of or other potential interference causes. Like having a bad internet connection, it can be unacceptable — especially now.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Mophie Powerstation PD XL review: A pocketful of Power Delivery

Mophie's Powerstation PD XL is one of the smallest 10,000mAh power banks on the market, despite its name. It's just the right size for life on the go, but older Power Delivery standards hold it back from delivering the fastest speeds for modern devices. Foster Sylvers once sang that “big...
ELECTRONICS
eteknix.com

ASUS ROG Thor 1000W Platinum II Power Supply Review

There comes a time with most manufacturers that they occasionally feel compelled to push the boat out with a particular product. ASUS, however, I think it would be fair to say, tend to do this a lot more than others. With the recent launch of their new ROG Thor 1000W Platinum II power supply, this isn’t so much of pushing a boat out though as a fully decked out cruise ship. – Created very specifically with enthusiast gamers in mind, the ASUS ROG Thor 1000W Platinum II is their latest flagship PSU release and comes absolutely packed with not only excellent features but some of the most impressive aesthetics ever seen on a power supply!
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best cases for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 is more of a refresh than a full redesign of the iPhone 12, but when it comes to an iPhone case, even small design differences can mean the previous generation's cases won't fit. The dimensions for the iPhone 13 lineup models are very similar to their iPhone 12 counterparts, but the new models are slightly thicker and come with notable design changes to the camera bump on back. That ultimately means you'll have to get a new case for whatever iPhone 13 model you buy, including the iPhone 13 Pro.
CELL PHONES
CleanTechnica

The EcoFlow River Mini Wireless Portable Power Station — CleanTechnica Review

The sharp reduction in the price of lithium-ion batteries over the last decade has been critical to making zero emission electric vehicles more affordable and has also opened the door for a completely new generation of portable power stations. EcoFlow has been designing and building portable power stations since 2016...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

This Lenovo Chromebook with a Core i3 and 1080p screen is only $300 right now

Chromebooks are some of the most popular computers around, thanks to their simple design, integration with Google services, and extensive Android app support. One of the better mid-range models right now is the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5, with 10th-generation Intel processors and a large 1080p touchscreen, and now you can get the Core i3 model on sale for $299.99.
COMPUTERS
nintendowire.com

Power Idolz reveals bizarre Sonic the Hedgehog wireless charging dock

There are plenty of Sonic the Hedgehog statues to pick from these days, but this latest reveal from Sega and Power Idolz is bizarre, to say the least. In fact, it’s not really a statue of Sonic at all… Technically. Yes, it’s the original European Mega Drive box for the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy