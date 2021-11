The Washington Football Team’s win over Tampa Bay last week was delightful on so many fronts. Watching Tom Brady and Bruce Arians lose is always a pleasant. To see the Burgundy and Gold step up to the unique challenge of facing the defending champs coming off a bye of their own was surreal. To see the defense finally put together a complete game was satisfying. To see the offense remain balanced and patient while not killing themselves with penalties and mistakes was so enjoyable. Basking in the immaculate glory of the 19-play, game-sealing touchdown drive was about as sublime as any experience I’ve had has a WFT fan since the magical 2012 season. Terry McLaurin’s clutch catch and iconic celebration on the final third down conversion of that drive epitomizes all the best things about what Washington Football should be about.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO