2 Hempfield teens charged in botched robbery attempt at Lynch Field

Tribune-Review

Two Hempfield teenagers are charged as adults with aggravated assault and attempted robbery in connection with what police say was the botched robbery of another teen at Lynch Field.

Janis Biller, 16, and Jackson J. Martin, 17, are charged with threatening another teen with a “large machete knife” about 7:15 p.m. Oct. 24 during a prearranged meeting in the parking lot of the Greensburg park. Police said Biller and Martin had agreed to sell the teen 10 disposal vape pens known as “Puff Bars” for $150.

According to police, when the teen arrived and leaned into the red Subaru station wagon Martin was driving, he noticed Biller was in the passenger seat, holding the knife by her legs.

The teen told investigators that Martin said he did not have the “Puff Bars” but said that the teen “was going to have to give him all of his money,” Patrolman Jason Fidazzo reported in court documents.

The teenager ran off with another male teen who accompanied him, but Martin pursued them across a soccer field and on the walking path in his SUV.

The teen said he fell near the park restrooms, where Biller got out of the car and threatened him holding the knife, “telling him to give her the money,” Fidazzo said in court documents.

When the teen told Biller he was not carrying any cash, police said Martin instructed Biller to return to the SUV and the pair drove away.

Fidazzo said the teen’s statement was corroborated by the other teen. Security video at the park also captured a portion of the incident, police said.

Biller was arraigned Friday before District Judge Chris Flanigan and ordered held in the county juvenile facility without bond She did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

An arrest warrant is pending for Martin.

In addition to aggravated assault and attempted robbery, the pair are charged with criminal attempt, disorderly conduct and simple assault.