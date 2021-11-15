ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Come Veg out with The Joint Vegan Street Food!

By Alyssa Argentine
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDdOt_0cxGn2FC00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Come veg out with The Joint Vegan Street Food!

Chef and Owner, Aaron Posey, stopped by FOX21 Studios to give Sarah and Matt a taste of the plant-based lifestyle, without the meat, but with all the flavor!

To check out the Thanksgiving Menu and put in an order, click here .

To check out The Joint Vegan Street Food on Instagram, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

The PLACE hosts its 2021 Night Out

If you're walking around downtown the night of Nov. 18, you might see a bunch of people camping out in sleeping bags and tarps. There's a good chance these people are there to raise awareness for homeless youth through the annual Night Out project hosted by The Place, an organization that shelters and supports young people who experience homelessness.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

KXRM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy