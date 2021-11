The best yoga pants are ones that stay put while practicing, flex with your body, keep you covered where you need to be (even in the more exotic poses) and are breathable for when you start to get a sweat on. We should say here, for avoidance of doubt, that when we talk about the best yoga pants we're using that in the American sense, meaning leggings, shorts or trousers, rather than underwear. You're on your own on that front, we're afraid.

WORKOUTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO