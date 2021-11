There’s something refreshing about the New York John Wilson inhabits. Among other things, it seems as boundless as Wilson’s own curiosity. Wilson, the host and executive producer of HBO’s series “How to With John Wilson,” returning for its second season Nov. 26, takes a man-with-a-camera approach to the city’s streets. Rambling around and addressing the viewer in perpetually amiable voiceover, Wilson finds odd juxtapositions and follows meandering streams of consciousness. While each episode begins with a simple and pragmatic question — how does one, say, safely dispose of batteries? — it ends having transcended and morphed the question into an inquiry into grander things.

