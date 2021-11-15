William Pewsey, 86, of Storm Lake

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Friday opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one, aiming to ward off a winter surge as coronavirus cases rise even before millions of Americans travel for the holidays. Until now,...
(CNN) — Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was acquitted Friday of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges. Rittenhouse, wearing a dark jacket with a burgundy tie and shirt, stood behind the defense table as each not guilty...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys, saying that the white male birds were selected based on their “temperament, appearance and, I suspect, vaccination status.”. “Instead of getting basted, these two turkeys are getting boosted today,” Biden joked. Biden was in a jovial mood when...
President Biden ’s physician on Friday determined he was healthy and fit to execute the duties of the presidency following his annual physical the day before his 79th birthday. Biden visited Walter Reed Medical Center for a colonoscopy and a routine check-up. Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, broadly determined...
A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. rested its case Friday in the trial of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes after spending more than two months trying to prove she bamboozled investors and patients into believing that her startup, Theranos, would reshape health care. Holmes and her team of...
SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a U.S. researcher wrote in a commentary piece published on Thursday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A fractious House handed President Joe Biden a marquee victory Friday by approving a roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill, as Democrats cast aside disputes that for months had stalled the measure and hampered efforts to sell their priorities to voters. Lawmakers approved the legislation 220-213...
Comments / 0