moe. Fans Start GoFundMe Campaign to Aid Chuck Garvey

jambands
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarvey performing with moe. at Red Rocks, 2019 — moe. fans have taken to the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe to help raise money to help guitaristChuck Garvey pay for his medical bills. Garvey suffered a stroke on Nov. 9, and though he is “currently hospitalized and in stable condition,” he still has...

jambands.com

jambands

moe. Guitarist Chuck Garvey Hospitalized After Stroke

Garvey performing with moe. at Red Rocks, 2019 — moe. have broken the news that guitarist and co-founder Chuck Garvey has suffered a stroke. “We are sad to share that on early Saturday morning Chuck suffered a stroke while at home,” the band wrote on Tuesday, Nov. 9. “He is currently hospitalized and in stable condition. We remain hopeful for a full and speedy recovery. Please keep him in your hearts, thoughts and prayers. We appreciate everyone’s concern, but ask that you respect the privacy of his friends and family at this time. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.” — moe. recently played aHalloween gig in Philadelphia, and were looking ahead to their Holidaze destination event in December, as well as their newly-announced ‘Midnight Summer’ event in Iceland.
