Susan Garthwaite

By WGVU News
wgvunews.org
 4 days ago

Our guest is Susan Garthwaite, author of 'Saint Hildegard: Ancient...

www.wgvunews.org

wcbe.org

Susan J. Barron

Susan J. Barron is an award-winning artist whose exceptionally diverse work has been collected and commissioned across the country. Her latest work is Depicting the Invisible, a portrait series of veterans suffering from PTSD. The series is currently on exhibition at the Hunter Museum of American Art and the National Veterans Memorial and Museum simultaneously.
VISUAL ART
wgvunews.org

The Book of Hope

The Most famous living naturalist Jane Goodall co-authors the book The Book of Hope, a Survival Guide for Trying Time. Her co-author, Doug Abrams, discusses the themes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bizjournals

Susan Hosbach

Previously, Susan worked with The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. She was named a Nashville Business Journal’s 2011 Women of Influence. Susan served as chair of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Foundation for Philanthropy and on the AFP International Board of Directors. Susan was recognized as an AFP 2020 Distinguished Fellow. She is past president of the AFP Nashville Chapter and was named the Fundraising Executive of the Year.
ADVOCACY
#Chicago Area#First Book
bizjournals

Susan Bailey-Newell

Chief Operating Officer at Coalition For The Homeless Of Houston. EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, Juris Doctorate from Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law. Susan Bailey-Newell joined the Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County as its Chief Operating Officer Nov. 1, 2021....
CINCINNATI, OH
stgeorgeutah.com

Susan Woodland

Susan Woodland passed away on Nov. 14 in St. George, Utah. She was born Sept. 3, 1946 in Murray, Utah, to Clive Bennion and Lillian Reading. Susan will be remembered by hundreds of students who learned at her feet during more than 30 years of teaching in elementary schools of several districts across the state of Utah, as well as by dozens of more children, young women and women, who were impacted by her service as a ministering sister and in many other callings she held as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over more than five decades. Susan looked for opportunities to serve. She was most happy when she could help.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Jarrod Schulz 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jarrod Schulz has long been known as one of the contestants on Storage Wars. However, it’s actually been quite a while since he’s been on the show. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still quite a bit of interest in what he’s doing. There’s also quite a bit of interest in how he’s making his money these days and how much money he’s making.
TV SHOWS
Books & Literature
Entertainment
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My husband invited my dead beat dad to Thanksgiving at our house”

Good morning guys! I am stoked to hear my situation on the radio. So my estranged father has reappeared into my life after 16 years. I am 38 years old and he left my mom when I was 5 years old. He would occasionally show up to my grandma’s house when I would go visit her. Well I had not seen or heard from him in 16 years. He recently tried reaching out to me and ended up contacting my husband. My husband had never met him, he only knew the little bit that I shared with him. Well my husband invited him to dinner for Thanksgiving at OUR house. I told my husband I don’t want him to come. My husband all of a sudden has a soft spot for my dad. He said he spent a while with him on the phone and he thinks I should give my dad a chance. I understand my husband just wants to help, but I think he should of consulted with me 1st before inviting him to dinner at our house. I want my husband to un-invite him since he’s the one who invited him. My father is a dead beat selfish person. The only reason he is looking to come visit is so he can ask to stay here for a few days since his girl friend kicked him out for domestic abuse. My husband said if I don’t want him to come I can call him and un-invite him myself, otherwise he’ll be visiting. My husband grew up with out a dad. He tells me I am being unfair and I am lucky to still have mine. But do I really? No! Once again my husband thinks he’s helping but it’s actually just causing drama between us now. How do I make him see this?!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Columnist Susan Wozniak: Interpreting words

Words! Words! Words! They both hurt and help. And while our pets understand the handful words most often repeated to them, there are times when humans fail to interpret our words as we mean them to be understood. Recently, a Facebook friend, but, not a close friend, who likes to...
LIFESTYLE
csbj.com

Women of Influence 2021: Susan DiNapoli

Susan DiNapoli does the kind of nonprofit work that nobody hopes they’ll need. Sue’s Gift, formerly the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, supports people who’ve been diagnosed with gynecologic cancer. DiNapoli is the executive director of the organization, which she and her family co-founded in honor of her mother, Sue,...
CANCER
theprogressortimes.com

Susan Shackelford

Susan Heck Shackelford, 72, of New Philadelphia, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Aultman Hospital in Canton following an apparent heart attack. Born in Carey on Dec. 16, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Robert Earl and Martha “Grace” (Firestine) Heck. After graduating from Carey High School in...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wgvunews.org

Ageless Innovation

We continue the conversation about caregiving, as November is National Family Caregivers Month, with Ted Fisher, Co founder of Ageless Innovation, using animatronic pets to aid the fight against social isolation and more. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on...
PETS

