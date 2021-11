KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department reports that on Monday, November 15, 2021, at approximately 9:51 am, Chester County Police Radio dispatched Kennett Township to an accident along the 700 block of W. Cypress Street with a vehicle into the creek. Due to the Municipal boundary between Kennett Township and Kennett Square Borough being at this location and the severity of the accident description, Kennett Square Police Officer Mark Todd responded. Upon Officer Todd’s arrival, the vehicle was reported to be nearly fully submerged with only the rear of the vehicle still floating but rapidly sinking.

