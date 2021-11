First responders in Wales rescued an injured caver who sustained major injuries after falling 50 feet from a ledge. The mission took an astounding three days in total due to the intricate cave network. Interestingly, the man’s injuries are not life-threatening. Although, many seem serious. Reports state the outdoorsman attempted to grab hold of a boulder before it gave way which only made matters worse.

ACCIDENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO