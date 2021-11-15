ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Review

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on Xbox Series X. Also available on PlayStation and PC. "Sherlock Holmes Chapter One presents an interesting set of mysteries to solve, but...

www.ign.com

waytoomany.games

Review – Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

I’ve always been a sucker for a good mystery, so it’s only natural that my penchant for mystery novels would spill over into which video games I tend to enjoy. Although, for some reason I have yet to play an actual Sherlock Holmes based game. I have played several titles based off the works of Agatha Christie, such as Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders and Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, but it appears I have never actually played any of the games revolving around Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth. Well, there’s a first time for everything. I’m really happy that my first experience with one of my beloved literary characters was such a good one, with Frogwares’ Sherlock Holmes Chapter One.
VIDEO GAMES
