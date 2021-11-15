ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSDH: 2,700 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma since Friday

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders say Oklahoma has seen 2,700 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 655,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,781 cases since Friday, Nov. 12. Officials say there were 892 new cases on Saturday and 921 new cases on Sunday.

At this point, officials believe there are 7,228 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,675 deaths as of Monday. Officials say that’s 42 additional deaths from Friday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 419 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 18 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.38 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.

