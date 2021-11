Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available to adults and children five and older, many families may be wondering if it’s safe to travel for Thanksgiving this year. “Luckily, when it comes to travel, I think the tips really haven’t changed throughout the pandemic,” said Joseph Khabbaza, MD, pulmonologist for Cleveland Clinic. “We know that the risks are lower now with a bigger chunk of the population vaccinated. So any kind of travel will do and is safer than it was a year ago.”

