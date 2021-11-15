Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson out for the season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will miss the remainder of the season with a dislocated elbow, head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday.

Robinson was injured in the third quarter of Saturday’s loss to Kansas. The sophomore running back is the engine of the Longhorns offense, rushing for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries this season. Adding in his receiving numbers, Robinson has 1,422 yards this season and 15 total touchdowns.

Robinson’s streak of 10 straight games with a touchdown ended against Iowa State two weeks ago. He became the fastest Longhorns player to 1,000 career rushing yards since Jamaal Charles when he eclipsed the number against Rice earlier this season.

On Monday, Sarkisian reflected on Robinson’s impressive sophomore season.

“Who he represents as a human being, as a person, is even better than what everybody gets to see on Saturday on the field. This guy embodies what a champion looks like. He’s a warrior. He wants the ball. He wants the opportunity to get the ball in his hands. We want him to get healthy and get back because I think he’s primed for a big-time junior season,” Sarkisian said.

Texas has depth at running back, but will feel the sting of losing a premiere talent like Robinson. Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson and Jonathon Brooks will be tasked with steering Sarkisian’s run-heavy offensive attack.

Texas is battling for bowl eligibility with two games left in the season. As a true sophomore, Robinson has one more college season left before turning pro.

Robinson was a preseason Heisman Trophy contender, but his chances faded as Texas’ losses piled up.

