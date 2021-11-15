ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson out for the season

By Andrew Schnitker
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWDul_0cxGm8Zl00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will miss the remainder of the season with a dislocated elbow, head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday.

Robinson was injured in the third quarter of Saturday’s loss to Kansas. The sophomore running back is the engine of the Longhorns offense, rushing for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries this season. Adding in his receiving numbers, Robinson has 1,422 yards this season and 15 total touchdowns.

What Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after stunning loss to Kansas

Robinson’s streak of 10 straight games with a touchdown ended against Iowa State two weeks ago. He became the fastest Longhorns player to 1,000 career rushing yards since Jamaal Charles when he eclipsed the number against Rice earlier this season.

On Monday, Sarkisian reflected on Robinson’s impressive sophomore season.

“Who he represents as a human being, as a person, is even better than what everybody gets to see on Saturday on the field. This guy embodies what a champion looks like. He’s a warrior. He wants the ball. He wants the opportunity to get the ball in his hands. We want him to get healthy and get back because I think he’s primed for a big-time junior season,” Sarkisian said.

Texas has depth at running back, but will feel the sting of losing a premiere talent like Robinson. Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson and Jonathon Brooks will be tasked with steering Sarkisian’s run-heavy offensive attack.

Texas is battling for bowl eligibility with two games left in the season. As a true sophomore, Robinson has one more college season left before turning pro.

Robinson was a preseason Heisman Trophy contender, but his chances faded as Texas’ losses piled up.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Could Alabama and Texas swap coaches at the end of the season with Steve Sarkisian’s job in jeopardy?

The University of Texas has arguably the most impatient football program. With the boosters, financial influencers, power brokers, and oil tycoons, more than the head coach has an opinion on how the Longhorns should be run. Texas believes it is the biggest brand in college football, and its fans embrace a “win now” attitude at all times. Steve Sarkisian knew this when he took the job; however, it looks like it’s becoming too much for him. After a 4-1 start to the season, Texas has lost five straight games — including a stunning one-point loss to Kansas (56-57) last week at home.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Report: Texas chairman attends practice to deliver message personally to Steve Sarkisian

Texas had a special guest at practice on Wednesday. The chairman was reportedly in attendance — and he gave Steve Sarkisian the university’s full support. Kevin Eltife, the Texas chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, went to Longhorns practice Wednesday to personally inform Sarkisian that he has the university’s support, according to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Rice, TX
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Texas assistant Bo Davis after viral video

Texas assistant coach Bo Davis’ rant made its way around social media this week. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit also weighed in on it. In a secretly recorded video, Davis can be heard going on an expletive-laden rant after Texas’ fourth straight loss to Iowa State last week. Herbstreit took to Twitter to defend Davis, Texas’ defensive line coach, and what he said after the game.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian announces key Texas receiver has left the program

The hits keep on coming from Austin. After dropping their fourth straight game to Iowa State on Sunday, the Monday morning news is not helping in any way. Head coach Steve Sarkisian announced wide receiver Joshua Moore is planning on entering the transfer portal. He leaves the program as the third leading receiver on the year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamaal Charles
Person
Steve Austin
The Spun

Tom Herman Was Trending In College Football World Last Night

The Texas Longhorns fired Tom Herman and hired then-Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian in part so results like Saturday night wouldn’t happen. Saturday night, Texas was upset by Kansas, as the Longhorns fell to the Jayhawks, 57-56, in overtime. Texas is now 4-6 on the season, while Kansas improved to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Texas’ Embarrassing Loss

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is one of many people having a laugh at Texas’ expense following their loss to lowly Kansas yesterday. But he also came to an interesting realization about what that loss may mean for the Longhorns. Appearing on SportsCenter this morning, Finebaum called it a historically bad loss...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KVUE

Joshua Moore leaving Texas Longhorns, Sarkisian says

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns junior wide receiver Joshua Moore "is no longer with the team" and will enter the transfer portal, according to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian told the news to media on Monday during his weekly press availability. Longhorns fans will remember Moore started the 2020 year...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Bowl Eligibility#American Football#Iowa State#Cbs Sports#Cbssports#Heisman Trophy
FanSided

Texas football message boards are ready to fire Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns message boards were calling for head coach Steve Sarkisian’s job after they trailed the Kansas Jayhawks huge on Saturday. The Texas Longhorns’ season did not go as the fanbase had hoped. Just last week, they were handedly beaten by Iowa State. Yet, they had a favorable matchup against the 1-8 Kansas Jayhawks in Week 11. It should have been a sure-fire victory for head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

UT assistant's coarse tirade toward laughing players spoke for many

AUSTIN — It took less than 24 hours for the Bo Davis video to unite a throng of disgruntled Texas fans and past players who’ve watched this season spiral out of control. For those who steer clear of social media: On Tuesday, a viral video started making the rounds showing Texas defensive line coach Davis, unaware he was being recorded, reaming out a bus full of players following their collective no-show in a 30-7 loss to Iowa State last Saturday.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Texas running back Bijan Robinson leaves Kansas game with injury

Texas star running back Bijan Robinson has been banged up the past few weeks with a number of injuries. Last week against Iowa State, he took a number of brutal shots and suffered a neck strain, according to On3’s Joe Cook. Tonight against Kansas, Robinson injured his wrist and was seen walking back to the locker room with trainers.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Recap: Kansas Jayhawks 57, Texas Longhorns 56

Texas lost its fifth-straight game, surrendered 200+ yards through the air and on the ground, and was dominated in time of possession and third downs conversion percentage. Though Texas battled back, they were felled in overtime…. …by the 1-8… now 2-8 Kansas Jayhawks. [Subscribe to Inside Texas and get 50%...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas RB Bijan Robinson's injury update after Iowa State game

After one of the worst team performances of the season, the Longhorns had an injury scare with star running back Bijan Robinson. With the offense trying to salvage some dignity against Iowa State while down 27-7 in the fourth quarter, Texas was attempting to move the ball downfield when a handoff to Bijan Robinson ended with him being tackled and fumbling the ball for the second time of the game.
IOWA STATE
hookem.com

How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their Big 12 road loss to Iowa State

How Texas graded out in Saturday's 31-24 loss to No. 18 Baylor:. Texas football: Depleted roster or not, Steve Sarkisian must reverse Texas’ program slippage in November. Bohls: You've got questions about Texas football. We might have some answers. Eyes on Texas: Who’s worthy of praise and Steve Sarkisian’s trust?...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Trio of Longhorns will be game-time decisions for Texas vs. Kansas

As Texas makes its way towards Saturday's home game against Iowa State, the Longhorns approach kickoff with some injury concerns for a handful of key contributors. A number of Texas players went down with various injuries last weekend in the 30-7 loss to Iowa State, including sophomore running back Bijan Robinson (neck sprain), sophomore defensive lineman Alfred Collins (undisclosed) and senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (ankle), while junior running back Roschon Johnson has been battling turf toe.
KANSAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy