Holidays At The Disneyland Resort: KKLZ’s Carla Rea Visits The Happiest Place on Earth

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19-related closures, Disney California Adventure Park’s Festival of Holidays is BACK!. The festival will be available from November 12th, 2021 through January 9th, 2022 (and it even opened a day early today). There are a number of food booths available throughout the festival, as well as entertainment and more. Recently, we made our way over to the festival to check out a returning booth — Favorite Things! Could the items here become some of your favorite things in the entire festival? There’s only one way to find out.
KUPL’S ONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR DISNEYLAND RESORT VACATION HOLIDAY 2021. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Flooding that occurred during the process of refilling the flume on It’s a Small World will delay the reopening of the classic boat ride as Disneyland prepares to kick off the winter holiday season and launch the new Merriest Nites after hours event. It’s a Small World experienced some flooding...
Holidays at Disneyland Resort opens on Nov. 12, 2021. Seasonal merchandise, including sweaters, hats, and more, will be for sale at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure. Visitors will need a reservation in addition to a ticket to enter the parks (Downtown Disney District does not require a ticket or...
The Festival of Holidays has started early in Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort!. While the festival officially begins on November 12th, we’ve already been able to make our way around the booths, try some tasty treats, and more! Are you hoping to visit the festival this year and need a helpful list to make sure you don’t miss anything? Then you’re in the right place!
After nearly two years, the holiday celebration at Disneyland Resort is back in full swing. From parades to diverse authentic food, the popular Disney Festival of Holidays is creating a magical experience for guests. From Nov. 12, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022, guests will enjoy Disney magic and make holiday memories with friends and family at the Merriest Place on Earth.
The festivities officially started on Friday, November 12th, with the first Disney Merriest Nites After Hours event in Disneyland Park. Festival of Holidays is also going on at Disney California Adventure, with a ton of fun holiday food, entertainment, and more! In addition to these events, Disneyland also has a bunch of new seasonal treats you can try out on your trip, including a classic Mickey shaped sweet with a twist!
A new Spirit Jersey Mickey ear headband resembling a holiday sweater is now available at Disneyland Resort. We found it at the merchandise cart outside Wine Country Trattoria in Disney California Adventure. Spirit Jersey Mickey Ear Headband – $39.99. The headband and one of the ears are red and white...
The classic Disney magic is officially taking on holiday flair! From Nov. 12 to Jan. 9, Disneyland in California will transform into a winter wonderland, covered in festive decorations and a gentle blanket of snow, with enough activities to keep the whole family entertained. On Main Street, USA, Sleeping Beauty’s...
Legoland New York is offering its first annual Brick or Treat. The On the Scene Adventures kid reporters were there to experience and learn about this new park and annual offering. During this year’s magical time, guests can enjoy holiday traditions like the return of “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade, the”Believe…...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Festival of Trees is back this year!
This year after a brief hiatus, the iconic three-day festival is reimagined to include online activities along with onsite activities, all of which capture the holiday spirit.
Of course, the main attraction features designer-decorated trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses for sale.
The trees benefit current students, patients and programs. The program started in 1990 and over the years has raised more than $24 million for the non-profit organization.
“The help that they provide to children, young adults is immeasurable,” said tree curator Kathy Zuback. “It’s very important to do that and...
To all who have been longing for the Disneyland® Resort, FM100.3 KSFI wants to send you to experience the holiday joy you’ve been dreaming about. Magic is that first glimpse of Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle covered in festive lights. Magic is festive foods and traditional celebrations. It’s Disney Festival of Holidays and Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Magic is making memories with those you love. Magic is Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort.
Disneyland has been transformed for the holiday season, and you can find a show-stopping Christmas tree on Main Street, U.S.A.. That means there’s a special holiday makeover in a Disney hotel too, and you don’t need a park ticket to see this beautiful display! Check it out. At Disney’s Grand...
The holiday season has officially arrived in Disneyland Resort which means that there is SO 👏 MUCH 👏 NEW 👏 FOOD 👏 TO 👏 TRY!. And, this year we aren’t messing around with your average milk and cookies, we’re trying everything from Peppermint Beignets, to GIANT Peppermint Milkshakes, to CHURRO Funnel Cakes, and more! But, with all the specialty snacks at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure PLUS all of the eats and drinks for the Festival of Holidays, how can you possibly keep track of everything you’d like to try? We gotchu!
For a limited time, you can get an additional $5 off the already discounted prices offered through our Disney-authorized ticket partner. These discounts are available on multi-day tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, including both one park per day and Park Hopper tickets. You can shop for the ticket...
Whether you’re a sweet-toothed traditionalist or prefer something savory, there is one thing we can agree on: Holiday parties are nothing without a killer dessert table. We bring eight of our favorite post-dinner delights that deliver the “wow” factor this upcoming entertaining season. For the pie lovers, try:. Walnut pairs...
KING 5’s Vacation to the Disneyland® Resort Spring 2020 Sweepstakes. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below,...
Members of the Master Services Unions face an uncertain future after a contract proposal from the Disneyland Resort, which has been described by Teamsters Local 495 as the resort’s “last and final” offer, was accepted by members at Disney California Adventure, but rejected by Cast Members at the Disneyland Resort.
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Whether you’re a fan of a star-spangled hero, Wakanda’s protector, or your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, you can show your love of the Marvel universe with new apparel now available at the Disneyland Resort. Marvel Our Universe T-Shirt...
New holiday drinks just dropped at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at Disneyland Resort and of course, we had to try each one. Keep reading on for our detailed review. Fernet Branca, Kahlúa, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice, and Coconut Cream. Weird. Not bad, just weird. The frenet isn’t a common...
Comments / 0